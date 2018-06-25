Egypt vs. Saudi Arabia score, recaps: Mo Salah goes home winless after last-minute Saudi Arabian goal
Mohamed Salah and company couldn't hang on to an early 1-0 lead and are heading home empty-handed
Saudi Arabia scored a late goal to beat Egypt 2-1 on Monday at the World Cup, preventing the African nation from winning its first ever match at the tournament. It was a goal in the 95th minute from Salem Al-Dawsari that led the team to victory, as Egypt has two draws and five losses in the history of the cup
Mohamed Salah got his second World Cup goal in the 22th minute to give his team the 1-0 lead, but the Pharaohs let it slip away. Here's Salah's fine goal:
Then Saudi Arabia got two penalty kicks, missing one, to draw level. The miss saw the oldest player in World Cup history, Essam El-Hadary, make a fantastic save. But Salman Al-Faraj put away the second before getting this late winner:
Tough tournament for Egypt losing all three, while Saudi Arabia salvages a little something. Both were eliminated from the competition after the second matchday, with only pride on the line.
