Egypt World Cup 2018 preview: Complete squad, TV and stream schedule, players to watch

Egypt enters the 2018 World Cup with high expectations, mostly because of the global emergence of superstar Mohamed Salah. Led by the heavily-experienced Argentine manager Hector Cuper, the Pharaohs are in a manageable group (Group A) and aren't just happy to be in Russia. They are there to make a name for their country on the biggest stage of the sport.

Egypt hopes to make a splash at the World Cup with Mohamed Salah (10) leading the show. Getty Images

Competition history

World Cup appearances: Three

Best finish: First round and 13th place in 1934

Last World Cup: 1990

GP W D L GD PTS Russia 0 0 0 0 0 0 Saudi Arabia 0 0 0 0 0 0 Egypt 0 0 0 0 0 0 Uruguay 0 0 0 0 0 0

Matches

June 15 - vs. Uruguay at 8 a.m. ET on FS1

June 19 - vs. Russia at 2 p.m. ET on FOX

June 25 - vs. Saudi Arabia vs. 10 a.m. ET on FOX/FS1

Roster

Provisional squad (will be trimmed to 23 for the World Cup):

Goalkeepers: Essam El-Hadary (Al Taawoun), Mohamed El-Shennawy (Al Ahly), Sherif Ekramy (Al Ahly), Mohamed Awad (Ismaily).

Defenders: Ahmed Fathi (Al Ahly), Saad Samir (Al Ahly), Ayman Ashraf (Al Ahly), Mahmoud Hamdy (Zamalek), Mohamed Abdel-Shafy (Al Fath) Ahmed Hegazi (West Brom), Ali Gabr (West Brom), Ahmed Elmohamady (Aston Villa), Karim Hafez (RC Lens), Omar Gaber (LAFC), Amro Tarek (Orlando City).

Midfielders: Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal), Tarek Hamed (Zamalek), Ramadan Sobhi (Stoke City), Mahmoud "Trezeguet" Hassan (Kasimpasa), Amr Warda (Atromitos), Mahmoud Abdel Aziz (Zamalek), Shikabala (Al Raed), Abdallah Said (KuPS), Sam Morsy (Wigan), Kahraba (Ittihad).

Forwards: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Marwan Mohsen (Al Ahly), Ahmed Gomaa (Al Masry) Ahmed Mahgoub (SC Braga).

Best Player

Mohamed Salah, the Premier League's top player this season. The former Roma star when from a pretty well-known player to a household name with his amazing performances for Liverpool this season, scoring over 40 goals and guiding the team to the Champions League final. He's far and away the team's best player and will be one of the most talked about stars entering the tournament. He's become a prolific goalscorer and potential Ballon d'Or contender who could be alongside Cristiano Ronalo and Lionel Messi at the next gala.

Salah status

After being injured in the Champions League final with Liverpool, Salah's tournament participation was in doubt with a shoulder injury. It looked like it would be a stretch for him to make the tournament, but he tweeted that he's confident he'll participate. If he doesn't, Egypt is in big, big trouble.

It was a very tough night, but I'm a fighter. Despite the odds, I'm confident that I'll be in Russia to make you all proud. Your love and support will give me the strength I need. pic.twitter.com/HTfKF4S70e — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) May 27, 2018

Player to watch

Omar Gaber. The 26-year-old right back and midfielder is currently on loan at MLS side Los Angeles FC from Swiss giants Basel. He's been capped over 20 times for Egypt and is a player of quality. He's got speed to get down the flank and could be a big piece of what Egypt tries to do on the counter-attack.

Outlook

Salah is, at this moment, one of the best players in the world. As he goes, so do the Pharaohs. This team should get three points against Saudi Arabia, and if they can get a win against Russia, they'll be through. Trying to get a result against Uruguay will be tough, but a point there in the opener will set this team up nicely to make it to the knockout stage.