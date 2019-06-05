England at the 2019 Women's World Cup: Schedule, scores, full roster, fixtures, TV and live stream
This is the country's fifth appearance at a World Cup
England is back at the World Cup for the fourth straight time, but expectations are bigger than ever after what this team did in 2015. Coming off a semifinal appearance and third-place finish in the last World Cup, England believes it can get further here in France. The Lionesses suffered a heartbreaking loss in the semifinals at the last cup and are ready to roar once again in this one with Phil Neville now the coach.
Here's the roster, the team's history at the World Cup and more.
Roster
Goalkeepers: Karen Bardsley (Manchester City), Carly Telford (Chelsea), Mary Earps (Wolfsburg)
Defenders: Lucy Bronze (Lyon), Alex Greenwood (Manchester United), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Millie Bright (Chelsea), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Abbie McManus (Manchester City), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash)
Midfielders: Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Jill Scott (Manchester City), Jade Moore (Reading), Georgia Stanway (Manchester City), Karen Carney (Chelsea), Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham City)
Competition history
World Cup appearances: Five
Best finish: Third place (2015)
Last World Cup: 2015
Matches
Sunday, June 9
England vs. Scotland, Noon ET, Fox
Friday, June 14
England vs. Argentina, 3 p.m. ET, Fox
Wednesday, June 19
Japan vs. England, 3 p.m. ET, FS1
What to know
Neville, the team's coach, is a longtime Manchester United player that won it all with the Red Devils. He and his brother both got into coaching after their playing careers ended, and he's been the coach since January 2018. This team impressed in the SheBelieves Cup in the U.S. in February and March, winning the four-team tournament by beating Brazil and Japan, while drawing the U.S. The player to watch is Chelsea forward Fran Kirby, who during the 2017-18 season scored 25 goals in all competitions.
How to watch
