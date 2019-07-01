England at the 2019 Women's World Cup semifinals: Schedule, scores, full roster, fixtures, TV and live stream
This is the country's fifth appearance at a World Cup
England is back at the World Cup for the fourth straight time, but expectations are bigger than ever after what this team did in 2015. Coming off a semifinal appearance and third-place finish in the last World Cup, England believes it can get further here in France. The Lionesses won Group D with victories in all three of their group stage contests. They beat Scotland, Argentina and Japan ahead of the knockout stage.
In the round of 16, England got past Cameroon with relative ease and then topped Norway, 3-0, in the quarterfinals. The Lionesses will face the United States in the semifinals.
Roster
Goalkeepers: Karen Bardsley (Manchester City), Carly Telford (Chelsea), Mary Earps (Wolfsburg)
Defenders: Lucy Bronze (Lyon), Alex Greenwood (Manchester United), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Millie Bright (Chelsea), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Abbie McManus (Manchester City), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash)
Midfielders: Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Jill Scott (Manchester City), Jade Moore (Reading), Georgia Stanway (Manchester City), Karen Carney (Chelsea), Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham City)
Competition history
World Cup appearances: Five
Best finish: Third place (2015)
Last World Cup: 2015
Matches
Sunday, June 9
England 2, Scotland 1
Friday, June 14
England 1, Argentina 0
Wednesday, June 19
England 2, Japan 0
Sunday, June 23
England 3, Cameroon 0
Thursday, June 27
England 3, Norway 0
Tuesday, July 2
England vs. United States, 3 p.m. ET
What to know
Phil Neville, the team's coach, is a longtime Manchester United player that won it all with the Red Devils. He and his brother both got into coaching after their playing careers ended, and he's been the coach since January 2018. This team impressed in the SheBelieves Cup in the U.S. in February and March, winning the four-team tournament by beating Brazil and Japan, while drawing the U.S. The player to watch is Chelsea forward Fran Kirby, who during the 2017-18 season scored 25 goals in all competitions.
How to watch
