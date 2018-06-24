England vs. Panama live stream info, channel, news: How to watch World Cup 2018 on TV and online
The Three Lions can wrap up a spot in the round of 16
Don't miss a moment of the World Cup! Visit "My Teams" in your Settings and select your favorite team to set up scores and news alerts.
England will play its second match at the World Cup on Sunday when it faces Panama in Group G. The Three Liones have three points after defeating Tunisia 2-1 in the opener, while Panama is hoping to bounce back after a 3-0 defeat to Belgium in their first ever World Cup match.
England's players are healthy entering this match, but what about their manager? Gareth Southgate dislocated his shoulder while he was out for a run. He's expected to handle his regular duties, but that is sure a bizarre injury for any team. His players seem fit though, so he'll just need to be cautious if England scores and he wants to celebrate.
Here's how you can watch the match and more. And be sure to return half an hour before kickoff for our live blog of the game:
How to watch
When: Sunday at 8 a.m. ET
Where: Stadion Nizhny Novrogord
TV: FS1 and Telemundo
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
England's Harry Kane gets two more goals, and England secures three more points to move on to the round of 16. England 4, Panama 0.
England vs. Panama score, live updates
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
World Cup: Panama vs. England top picks
European soccer expert picks Sunday's 2018 World Cup game
-
World Cup odds: Germany still a favorite
Brazil and Spain are the favorites, while Germany did just enough to stay near the top
-
World Cup: Colombia vs. Poland top picks
European soccer expert picks Sunday's 2018 World Cup game
-
Every goal from Russia in the World Cup
You can't catch every moment of World Cup action, so we're here to bring you the ones you...
-
Day 10 recap: Germany survives for now
This was some day of action with Germany winning at the death
-
World Cup: What to know about Germany
This is their 18th World Cup appearance