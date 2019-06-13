England vs. Argentina: 2019 Women's World Cup prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
England can move to six points with a victory over the upstart South American squad
Argentina and English will battle in their second game at the 2019 Women's World Cup on Friday at Stade Oceane after each picked up a good result to start the competition. The English beat its neighbors Scotland, 2-1, to move into first place in the group, while Argentina got its first ever point at a Women's World Cup, drawing 2011 and 2015 finalist Japan in a gritty defensive performance. The South Americans have a much taller task here though, taking on one of the favorites to win it all.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Women's World Cup: England vs. Argentina
- Date: Friday, June 14
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Stade Oceane -- Le Havre, France
- TV channel: Fox and Telemundo
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Argentina (Even) | England (-120) | O/U: 3.5
Who wins every Women's World Cup match? Visit SportsLine now to see picks from European expert David Sumpter, the math professor whose model is up 2,000 percent on international soccer.
Storylines
England: The narrow win against Scotland is a bit of a wake up call for this team. Phil Neville has all of the talent at his disposal but they just looked a bit off in the first game and should have put Scotland away. They need to find a way to get the ball more to the feet of the strikers, as Argentina will hold a deep line. That could give them the chances needed to turn and quickly shoot from a decent range and punish a conservative side.
Argentina: They went all out defense in the first game and got the result, and they may have to do something similar here against and England team with an attack superior to that of Japan. The team showed heart and grit to grind out a result, and their confidence will be sky high. They must remain composed though, as England will be even more of a challenge.
England vs. Argentina prediction
England breaks down the Argentina defense in the second half and wins.
Pick: England 3, Argentina 0
