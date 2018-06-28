England vs. Belgium final score, recap: Red Devils win match and group as both teams advance

Belgium has won Group G at the World Cup after defeating England 1-0 on a lovely goal from Adnan Januzaj. The former Manchester United winger scored the winner early in the second half with a lovely skill move and finish, as the Red Devils remained perfect with nine points from three matches.

In a match that neither seemed eager to win with the loser finishing on the easier side of the bracket in the knockout stage, there were chances to be taken but clinical finishing was off for both. But Januzaj, a forgotten and fallen young star now at Real Sociedad was the difference with one of the finest goals we've seen at the cup. Take a look:

Januzaj creates some separation and curls it beautifully to put Belgium up 1-0 on England and give them the lead in the Group G standings! pic.twitter.com/TrwUnuxnxD — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 28, 2018

England had 13 shots in the match but just one on target. Belgium had 53 percent possession and 15 shots, four of which went on frame.

The Three Lions may have lost the game but they might have won the war in the end. With the defeat, they go to the right side of the knockout stage bracket where their toughest competition is Colombia, Croatia and Spain. The other side of the bracket, where Belgium is, features Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, France, Portugal and Uruguay. England will face Colombia on Tuesday, while Belgium takes on Japan on Monday.

Relive Belgium vs. England match commentary