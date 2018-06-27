England vs. Belgium live stream info, channel: How to watch World Cup 2018 on TV and online

Group G at the World Cup is nearly all but decided. We know Belgium and England are through to the round of 16, but now we have to see who finishes in first place. A draw will take them into tiebreakers, where it could even go to fair play points (yellow cards, red cards) to decide who wins. If either team wins this match, they win the group and enter the group stage with momentum.

Here's how you can watch the match and more. And be sure to return half an hour before kickoff for our live blog of the game:

How to watch

When: Thursday at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Stadion Baltika

TV: Fox and Telemundo (NBCSN will simulcast the Telemundo feed)

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Belgium's attack once again shines, and in this one a bit more than England's, to win the group. Belgium 2, England 1.

Belgium vs. England score, live updates