England vs. Belgium live stream info, channel: How to watch World Cup 2018 on TV and online

This match will decide who wins the group
Group G at the World Cup is nearly all but decided. We know Belgium and England are through to the round of 16, but now we have to see who finishes in first place. A draw will take them into tiebreakers, where it could even go to fair play points (yellow cards, red cards) to decide who wins. If either team wins this match, they win the group and enter the group stage with momentum.
When: Thursday at 2 p.m. ET
Where: Stadion Baltika
TV: Fox and Telemundo (NBCSN will simulcast the Telemundo feed)
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Belgium's attack once again shines, and in this one a bit more than England's, to win the group. Belgium 2, England 1.
