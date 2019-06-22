England vs. Cameroon: 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Two more teams will book their spots to the 2019 Women's World Cup quarterfinals on Sunday, and the day kicks off with England facing Cameroon. England went 3-0-0 to win Group D despite not overly impressing, while Cameroon snuck through as a third-place team with a dramatic 95th-minute winner from Ajara Nchout against New Zealand on Thursday.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

World Cup: England vs. Cameroon

Date : Sunday, June 23



: Sunday, June 23 Time : 11:30 a.m. ET



: 11:30 a.m. ET Location : Stade du Hainaut



: Stade du Hainaut TV channel : FS1



: FS1 Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: England -2 (-125) | Cameroon +2 (+105) | O/U 3

Who wins every Women's World Cup match? Visit SportsLine now to see picks from European expert David Sumpter, the math professor whose model is up 2,000 percent on international soccer.

Storylines

England: Most contenders have had that comfortable win where they just overpower an opponent, but England hasn't had that. A performance featuring two one-goal wins and then a 2-0 win over Japan in which they were outplayed is a bit concerning. This is the game where they can win comfortably and produce some momentum. Ellen White's two goals against Japan should give her confidence to repeat her performance.

Cameroon: Having already played Canada and the Netherlands, this Cameroon team is tested. Mix that with the confidence and momentum earned after beating New Zealand, and you have a team that believes it can pull this off. They will have to defend in high numbers and try to keep this a 1-0 game. If they fall behind and are forced to go forward, England could carve them up with their play down the wing. They must play cautiously.

England vs. Cameroon prediction

White scores again for England and sets up another. Phil Neville's team gets a comfortable victory ... finally.

Pick: England 3, Cameroon 0