England vs. Cameroon score: Lionesses into Women's World Cup quarterfinals after convincing victory

The trend of European teams advancing to the World Cup quarterfinals continued Sunday, as England beat Cameroon 3-0 to join Germany and Norway in the last eight. The Lionesses remained undefeated at the cup with another strong performance in what was one of the weirder and wilder games at the tournament for a variety of reasons. Steph Houghton scored the winner 14 minutes in, Ellen White made it 2-0 in added time of the first half and Alex Greenwood made it 3-0 just before the hour mark, with England converting three of its four shots on goal.

The first goal was a crazy one that came off a back pass to the goalkeeper and a penalty on Cameroon. The rules state that a goalkeeper cannot pick up a back pass if it didn't come off the teammate's chest or head. Cameroon's Annette Ngo Ndom picked up the ball resulting in an indirect free kick from six yards out, and Houghton did the rest:

Well you don't see this very often...



England take the lead on an indirect free kick after a deliberate back pass, as Steph Houghton places it PERFECTLY. #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/CK0pSr7Zhu — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 23, 2019

VAR also got involved as Cameroon looked to have drawn within a goal at 2-1, but VAR confirmed an offside call that felt a bit harsh. Take a look:

OFFSIDE! VAR rules out Ajara Nchout's goal and Cameroon's players are incredulous. #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/O0Flu9gApY — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 23, 2019

Up 2-0, England looked to finish Cameroon off and did through Alex Greenwood's great strike off of a perfectly executed corner kick. It was masterfully done -- take a look:

England now moves on to face Norway on Thursday with a spot in the semifinals on the line.

