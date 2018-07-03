England vs. Colombia final score, recap: Three Lions squeaks past James Rodriguez-less squad in penalties

The Three Lions can continue believing that it's coming home. In a wild and intense match against a James Rodriguez-less Colombia squad, England squeaked past Los Cafeteros in penalty kicks to reach thee World Cup quarterfinals. Regulation ended 1-1 as Colombia canceled out a Harry Kane penalty-kick goal late in the match, and neither could find the winner in extra time. England's Jordan Pickford made a massive save on Carlos Bacca and Mateus Uribe was denied by the crossbar in the shootout. Eric Dier converted the game-winning kick to advance.

Rodriguez was not available for the match after failing to recover from an injury from the last match.

The huge victory sends England to the quarters for the first time since 2006, but it did not come easy at all. It looked like England was in good shape to hold on to the win in the second half. They were threatening but couldn't crack David Ospina. That was until a soft penalty kick was awarded to Kane after he was fouled by Carlos Sanchez. Kane put away the penalty with class in the 57th minute.

Here's the foul:





And the goal:

Cool as you like!



Harry Kane draws the penalty and buries it to put England up 1-0 on Colombia. pic.twitter.com/aQmOqIyTJU — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 3, 2018

Colombia made changes and went for the tying goal, but nothing was doing as frustration increased. But then, on the last chance of the game, rising star Yerry Mina was able to rise again on another corner, scoring his third goal of the tournament to draw level:

YERRY MINA COMES UP CLUTCH! The center back equalizes late for Colombia! pic.twitter.com/NEVTTpghqp — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 3, 2018

The match went to penalty kicks after a scoreless extra time, and both teams made their first two before David Ospina saved Jordan Henderson. That made it 3-2 Colombia, but Los Cafeteros wouldn't score another one.

Uribe hit the bar, Pickford made a stunning hand save on Bacca and Dier sealed it with this stop to seal it:

Ospina gets a hand to it, but Dier sends England through to the quarterfinals! pic.twitter.com/nWdwfkoGeJ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 3, 2018

The win sees England move on to the quarters where it will face Sweden, while Colombia goes home.

