England vs. Colombia World Cup live stream info, channel: How to watch Russia 2018 on TV and online
Harry Kane and the Three Lions will look to march on against James Rodriguez and Colombia
The last quarterfinal spot at the 2018 World Cup is up for grabs on Tuesday as Colombia faces England in the round of 16. A match with the potential to be a classic, one of these teams will move on to come within two victories of a spot in the World Cup final.
England is well rested entering this match after fielding several reserve players in the 1-0 loss to Belgium to close out the group stage. Meanwhile, Colombia is wondering whether James Rodriguez will be ready to go after picking up an injury in the match against Senegal.
Jose Peckerman, Colombia's coach, is confident his superstar will play after an MRI scan showed he is not experiencing a serious injury.
"We still have one-and-a-half days to see how he feels, and as always we hope that he will be able to play in the following games," Peckerman said, according to Sky Sports. If James can play, Colombia could be the favorite to win. If he can't, then the match should be there for the taking for England.
Here's how you can watch the match and more. And be sure to return a half an hour before kickoff for our live blog of the game:
How to watch
- When: Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Otkrytiye Arena
- TV: Moscow
- Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
SportsLine odds
Who wins England-Colombia? And where does all the value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the Soccerbot's exclusive recommendation, all from the model that keeps crushing sportsbooks with its international soccer picks and is up a colossal 1,800 percent.
Prediction
England continues to show its a contender, especially on the lighter side of the bracket, moving on with a narrow victory. England 2, Colombia 1.
England vs. Colombia score, live updates
If the live blog doesn't load properly, click here.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
World Cup: What to know about Brazil
The Brazilians are through to the round of 16 where they will meet Mexico
-
World Cup: What to know about Japan
This is Japan's sixth World Cup appearance
-
Switzerland vs. Sweden preview
The winner of this match will square off against the winner of England and Colombia in the...
-
Osorio bashes Neymar's 'clownish' antics
Neymar scored the winner but also seemed to exaggerate after getting stepped on by Miguel...
-
Twitter reacts to Belgium-Japan game
Who would have imagined that Belgium-Japan would be one of the more memorable matches of the...
-
Every goal from Russia in the World Cup
You can't catch every moment of World Cup action, so we're here to bring you the ones you...