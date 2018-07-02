England vs. Colombia World Cup live stream info, channel: How to watch Russia 2018 on TV and online

The last quarterfinal spot at the 2018 World Cup is up for grabs on Tuesday as Colombia faces England in the round of 16. A match with the potential to be a classic, one of these teams will move on to come within two victories of a spot in the World Cup final.

England is well rested entering this match after fielding several reserve players in the 1-0 loss to Belgium to close out the group stage. Meanwhile, Colombia is wondering whether James Rodriguez will be ready to go after picking up an injury in the match against Senegal.

Jose Peckerman, Colombia's coach, is confident his superstar will play after an MRI scan showed he is not experiencing a serious injury.

"We still have one-and-a-half days to see how he feels, and as always we hope that he will be able to play in the following games," Peckerman said, according to Sky Sports. If James can play, Colombia could be the favorite to win. If he can't, then the match should be there for the taking for England.

SportsLine odds

Prediction

England continues to show its a contender, especially on the lighter side of the bracket, moving on with a narrow victory. England 2, Colombia 1.

England vs. Colombia score, live updates

