England vs. Costa Rica live stream info, TV channel: How to watch World Cup tune-up on TV, stream online
The Three Lions and Ticos are looking to build upon their chemistry before Russia
England and Costa Rica, two participants at this year's World Cup, face off on Thursday in an international friendly in Leeds. It's a nice opportunity for both teams to build some confidence ahead of the start of the tournament, and it's also England's final send off before heading east.
The Three Lions are coming off a 2-1 friendly win over Nigeria on June 2, while Costa Rica beat Northern Ireland 3-0 on June 3 in their final match at home before the tournament.
Both teams enter the match relatively healthy, and they'll be looking to remain that way after 90 minutes of regulation at Elland Road, one of the most historic stadiums in England.
According to Express, Jamie Vardy is expected to get the start up top over Harry Kane, allowing the Leicester City striker to show what he can do as the team's backup
Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Thursday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
What's at stake?
It's a chance to build some chemistry on the pitch, and a chance to play conservatively and not risk injury. England and Costa Rica will both be cautious and will look to give some reserves from minutes as well.
Prediction
England takes a narrow victory, with Vardy scoring twice in the first half. England 2, Cost Rica 1.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
World Cup: What to know about Mexico
This will be their 16th World Cup appearance
-
World Cup: What to know about Germany
This will be their 18th World Cup appearance
-
World Cup: What to know about So. Korea
This will be their 10th World Cup appearance
-
World Cup: What to know about Sweden
This will be their 12th World Cup appearance
-
World Cup: What to know about Colombia
This will be their sixth World Cup appearance
-
World Cup: What to know about Senegal
This will be their second World Cup appearance