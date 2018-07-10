England vs. Croatia live stream info, channel: How to watch World Cup 2018 on TV and online

England takes on Croatia on Wednesday in the second World Cup semifinal, with the winner advancing to Sunday's big game against France. Both teams have fought their way valiantly to this point, even getting through penalty shootouts to advance. After winning Group D, Croatia beat Denmark and Russia in penalty kicks to get to this point, while England knocked out Colombia in the round of 16 in penalties before taking down Sweden in the quarterfinals.

The teams aren't facing any major injury issues, but they are certainly dealing with tons of pressure. England has been craving a top title since it won the World Cup in 1966 and has a tremendous, unforseen opportunity ahead, with the weight of its country on its shoulders. Croatia, meanwhile, is dealing with issues surrounding defender Domagoj Vida and comments he's made in videos.

One thing to keep an eye on in this match is the legs and how tired the players will be, especially with Croatia. With 60 minutes of extra time and two penalty-kick shootouts, it's as if Croatia has played an entire extra match. England went to extra time and penalties in its first knockout stage match but not in its second and should be a bit more fresh.

Here's how you can watch the match and more. And be sure to return a half an hour before kickoff for our live blog of the game:

SportsLine odds

Prediction

England's dream that "it's coming home" continues, with Dele Alli scoring a second-half winner. England 2, Croatia 1.

