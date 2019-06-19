England vs. Japan: 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup prediction, odds, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Group D leader England takes on second-place Japan on Wednesday at the 2019 Women's World Cup with the two top-10 teams meeting in their final group stage game. England is 2-0-0, coming off a 1-0 win over Argentina, while Japan beat Scotland 2-1 to all but solidify a spot in the round of 16. Just a draw will be enough for England to win the group, while Japan can cement second place with a draw and can win the group with a win.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Women's World Cup: England vs. Japan

Storylines

England: Whether this team is a true contender remains to be seen, but everyone is waiting for a comfortable victory that has yet to arrive. A big win here could catapult them atop the list of contenders. If all goes according to plan, they'll win the group, but in the knockout stage they'd be on the side of the bracket that includes France, Spain, Norway and likely the United States.

Japan: A valiant win over Scotland has created some serious momentum. The second youngest team in the tournament isn't quite up to the level of the 2011 championship side or the 2015 finalists, but they want to be in the conversation. The team's creativity has increased and they've gotten some really good looks on goal, but just one goal per game means they'll likely need to rely on their defense. The discipline this team has at the back will keep them in this game.

Prediction

A tight game in the second half, Japan's inexperience at the back shows and Phil Neville's team wins the group.

Pick: England 2, Japan 1