England vs. Norway score: Lionesses back into Women's World Cup semifinals with dominant showing

For just the second time in its history and the second time in as many Women's World Cups, England is into the semifinals. The Lionesses beat Norway 3-0 on Thursday to become the cup's first semifinalist. England will face the winner of Friday's USA vs. France showdown on Tuesday.

Phil Neville's team recorded its fourth straight shutout of the tournament in what was a convincing display that even saw England have a penalty saved.

Jill Scott got the winner just three minutes into the game with a shot that kissed off the left post:

PERFECT START FOR ENGLAND! Jill Scott gives the @Lionesses the lead after a great run from Lucy Bronze.



And check out Ellen White with the perfect 'dummy'

That's all England would need, but they weren't done there. Forty minutes in, Ellen White made it 2-0 to become England's top scorer in World Cup history with six goals:

ELLEN WHITE MAKES IT ✌️ FOR ENGLAND



Nikita Parris sets her up perfectly to tap it home and make it 2-0 in the first half.

With the game nearly out of reach, England put the final stamp on it just before the hour mark with a goal from Lucy Bronze. Off a set piece, she drilled a shot into the top of the goal with some serious power that left David Beckham impressed. Take a look:

LUCY BRONZE! WHAT A HIT!



England lead 3-0 after a perfectly executed set piece. And Beckham approves!

Despite being 5-0-0 in the tournament, England didn't look overly impressive in the group stage. One-goal wins over Scotland and Argentina were far from comfortable, and the team was arguably outplayed against Japan despite winning 2-0. But in the knockout stage, the team has looked to be at a different level with a 3-0 win over Cameroon in the round of 16 and then this display against a competitive, underrated Norway team.

Back in the semifinals, it's been a good 12 months for the sport in the country. Aside from an English club winning the Champions League in Liverpool and the Europa League in Chelsea, the women's national team joins the men's national team with a semifinal spot. The men's national team made the semis in the World Cup last year before losing to Croatia. The women have a chance to go a step further on Tuesday.

