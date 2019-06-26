England vs. Norway: Women's World Cup 2019 prediction, pick, odds, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Seven of the eight spots in the quarterfinals of the 2019 Women's World Cup were filled by European nations, which means we're in store for a few all-European showdowns. When the quarterfinal round starts on Thursday we'll be treated to one of the three All-European matchups in Norway vs. England in Le Havre, France.

England is into the quarters after defeating Cameroon in the round of 16 in a bizarre match. Norway, meanwhile, bounced Sam Kerr and Australia in penalty kicks. The first semifinal spot is on the line when these two meet, with the winner of this game and the winner of the United States and France squaring off in the final four.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Women's World Cup: Norway vs. England

Date : Thursday, June 27



: Thursday, June 27 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Stade Oceane -- Le Havre, France



: Stade Oceane -- Le Havre, France TV channel : Fox and Universo



: Fox and Universo Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: England -0.5 (+100) | Norway +0.5 (-120) | O/U: 2.5

Storylines

Norway: The 1995 Women's World Cup winners reached the semifinals in four of the first five World Cups. Since then, it's been a group stage exit in 2011 and a round of 16 exit in 2015. This team is trying to channel its glory days from over two decades ago, and a spot in the semifinal round would help solidify that. Though they haven't been as sharp as they wanted to be defensively, this team has played strong competition and is up for any battle. Norway has a real shot here, but how tired are the legs after 120 minutes against Australia?

England: After making history with a semifinal run in 2015, England can do it again here with just one more victory. The team has been sharp in conceding just one goal in four games while scoring two goals per game, and they enter this one as the favorites. The Lionesses haven't played Norway in a while but will be boosted with confidence from three straight clean sheets. Expect England to play fast and look to win the possession battle, making Norway chase the game.

Prediction

The Lionesses get another set piece goal, score another in the second half and edge Norway to advance.

Pick: England 2, Norway 1