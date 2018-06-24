England vs. Panama final score, recap: Harry Kane hat trick, John Stones double powers Three Lions into round of 16

Don't miss a moment of the World Cup! Visit "My Teams" in your Settings and select your favorite team to set up scores and news alerts.

England has booked a ticket into the round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup in Russia after demolishing Panama, 6-1, on Sunday. Combined with Belgium's win on Saturday, the Three Lions have assured a spot into the knockout stage, and now all that's left is to decide is who finishes first in the group.

England took a 5-0 lead into halftime and picked up a hat trick from Harry Kane and a double from John Stones. The match also featured a wonderful and historic moment as Panama scored its first World Cup goal, and fans celebrated like the team had just won the tournament.

Here are the goals:

Just eight minutes in, Stones headed home a set piece to give the Three Lions the lead for good:

John Stones BURIES a free header in the box to put England up 1-0 early against Panama! pic.twitter.com/t0KJKt6DYa — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 24, 2018

Kane scored on a penalty kick 22 minutes in:

Harry Kane leaves no doubt with his penalty!



England up 2-0 through the first quarter of the game. pic.twitter.com/zx8qu4kYvh — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 24, 2018

Jesse Lingard got in on the action 10 minutes before halftime with the best goal of the game:

Score a beautiful goal, do a little dance.



Just a day in the life of Jesse Lingard. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/1nv998tTr7 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 24, 2018

Minutes later, Stones got his second:

Straight from the training ground!



England executes beautifully on a free kick that ends in John Stones getting his second of the day. pic.twitter.com/ggYj22x06n — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 24, 2018

And right before halftime, Kane bagged another penalty kick:

Same spot, same result!



Harry Kane buries his second penalty to give England a 5-0 lead in the first half. pic.twitter.com/4S3ki5jEas — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 24, 2018

Kane got his hat-trick on 62 minutes but he didn't even shoot"

Harry Kane may not have known much about it, but he gets his hat-trick! 🎩 pic.twitter.com/uwhZ6HtoRo — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 24, 2018

And here is the moment Panama got its first ever World Cup goal:

Panama get their first FIFA World Cup goal! 🇵🇦 pic.twitter.com/crmX5UEuui — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 24, 2018

In the end, a near-perfect result for England. 6-0 would have given them the edge over Belgium on goal differential, but it's still going to come down to the final match. As for Panama, two losses don't feel good, but getting a goal is one of the best moments in the national team's history and will give them a little boost as it tries to win their finale against Tunisia.

