England vs. Panama final score, recap: Harry Kane hat trick, John Stones double powers Three Lions into round of 16

The Three Lions made easy work of Panama on Sunday to clinch a spot into the last 16

England has booked a ticket into the round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup in Russia after demolishing Panama, 6-1, on Sunday. Combined with Belgium's win on Saturday, the Three Lions have assured a spot into the knockout stage, and now all that's left is to decide is who finishes first in the group.

England took a 5-0 lead into halftime and picked up a hat trick from Harry Kane and a double from John Stones. The match also featured a wonderful and historic moment as Panama scored its first World Cup goal, and fans celebrated like the team had just won the tournament. 

Here are the goals:

Just eight minutes in, Stones headed home a set piece to give the Three Lions the lead for good:

Kane scored on a penalty kick 22 minutes in:

Jesse Lingard got in on the action 10 minutes before halftime with the best goal of the game:

Minutes later, Stones got his second:

And right before halftime, Kane bagged another penalty kick:

Kane got his hat-trick on 62 minutes but he didn't even shoot"

And here is the moment Panama got its first ever World Cup goal:

In the end, a near-perfect result for England. 6-0 would have given them the edge over Belgium on goal differential, but it's still going to come down to the final match. As for Panama, two losses don't feel good, but getting a goal is one of the best moments in the national team's history and will give them a little boost as it tries to win their finale against Tunisia. 

Relive commentary from Sunday's England vs. Panama match

If the live blog doesn't load properly, click here.


CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

