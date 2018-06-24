England vs. Panama final score, recap: Harry Kane hat trick, John Stones double powers Three Lions into round of 16
The Three Lions made easy work of Panama on Sunday to clinch a spot into the last 16
Don't miss a moment of the World Cup! Visit "My Teams" in your Settings and select your favorite team to set up scores and news alerts.
England has booked a ticket into the round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup in Russia after demolishing Panama, 6-1, on Sunday. Combined with Belgium's win on Saturday, the Three Lions have assured a spot into the knockout stage, and now all that's left is to decide is who finishes first in the group.
England took a 5-0 lead into halftime and picked up a hat trick from Harry Kane and a double from John Stones. The match also featured a wonderful and historic moment as Panama scored its first World Cup goal, and fans celebrated like the team had just won the tournament.
Here are the goals:
Just eight minutes in, Stones headed home a set piece to give the Three Lions the lead for good:
Kane scored on a penalty kick 22 minutes in:
Jesse Lingard got in on the action 10 minutes before halftime with the best goal of the game:
Minutes later, Stones got his second:
And right before halftime, Kane bagged another penalty kick:
Kane got his hat-trick on 62 minutes but he didn't even shoot"
And here is the moment Panama got its first ever World Cup goal:
In the end, a near-perfect result for England. 6-0 would have given them the edge over Belgium on goal differential, but it's still going to come down to the final match. As for Panama, two losses don't feel good, but getting a goal is one of the best moments in the national team's history and will give them a little boost as it tries to win their finale against Tunisia.
Relive commentary from Sunday's England vs. Panama match
If the live blog doesn't load properly, click here.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Senegal vs. Japan LIVE updates
Senegal and Japan are both coming off a win in their opening game of the tournament
-
Russia 2018: World Cup complete schedule
The 21st installment of the FIFA World Cup will be held in Russia from June 14 to July 15
-
Every goal from Russia in the World Cup
You can't catch every moment of World Cup action, so we're here to bring you the ones you...
-
World Cup: Complete groups, schedule
Follow along with scores, schedule and standings throughout the World Cup group stage and knockout...
-
Colombia vs. Poland preview
It's a must-win for two teams that have zero points
-
World Cup: Senegal vs. Japan odds, picks
European soccer expert picks Sunday's 2018 World Cup game