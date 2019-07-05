England vs. Sweden: 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

England and Sweden face off on Saturday in their last action at the 2019 Women's World Cup, battling in the third-place game. The English made back-to-back semifinals but fell 2-1 to favorite the United States, missing out on the final just barely. Sweden looked like the favorite to make the final but lost 1-0 to the Netherlands in extra time.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

World Cup: England vs. Sweden

Date : Saturday, June 6



: Saturday, June 6 Time : 11 a.m. ET



: 11 a.m. ET Location : Allianz Riviera



: Allianz Riviera TV channel : Fox and Telemundo



: Fox and Telemundo Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: England -1/2 (-135) | Sweden +1/2 (+115) | O/U: 2.5

Who wins every Women's World Cup match? Visit SportsLine now to see picks from European expert David Sumpter, the math professor whose model is up 2,000 percent on international soccer.

Storylines

England: They are the favorites here and rightfully so. They can score in numbers while Sweden really struggles in attack. With Ellen White leading the way, expect the Lionesses to have plenty of looks on goal and a few golden chances.

Sweden: This attack just went to sleep against the Netherlands and never felt like much of a threat. They'll need to be quicker when making decisions in attack and not rely on set pieces or balls over the top.

England vs. Sweden prediction

White scores a goal, they finish a penalty kick and edge the Swedes by a goal.

Pick: England 2, Sweden 1