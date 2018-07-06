England vs. Sweden: Beckham shopping at IKEA? Ibra eating fish and chips? This World Cup bet is on

When England takes on Sweden in Saturday's 2018 FIFA World Cup action, both teams will be looking for their first trip to the semifinals since the 1990s. There's a whole lot more than a monumental step forward in the World Cup tournament on the line, however.

And that's because two of soccer's biggest names have made a bet for Saturday's showdown.

Zlatan Ibrahimović, Sweden's character of a forward, got things started with posts on social media telling David Beckham, the famed former England national player and Ibrahimović's old Paris Saint-Germain teammate, that he'll buy Beckham dinner anywhere he wants if his team goes down on Saturday. And if Beckham's home country falters? Ibrahimović said the ex-footballer and model has to treat him to anything he wants at an IKEA furniture store.

Rarely one to shy away from the spotlight, Beckham responded with his own wager: If Sweden wins, he wrote to Ibrahimović, he'll "buy you whatever you need for the new mansion in L.A.," but if England prevails, "I want you to come watch an England game at Wembley wearing an England shirt and enjoy fish and chips at halftime."

The L.A. Galaxy, which currently employs Ibrahimović and once starred Beckham, confirmed the agreement via Twitter.

So now, if you didn't know who to pull for in Saturday's contest, you've got a couple more incentives.