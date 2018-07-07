England vs. Sweden final score, recap: Maguire, Alli lead Three Lions to World Cup semifinals

The Three Lions continue to roar.

England is back in the World Cup semifinals for the first time since 1990 after defeating Sweden 2-0 on Saturday in the quarterfinals. It was England's most convincing performance of the group stage when it came to shape and possession, with the team also taking its chances, shooting on frame twice and scoring both of them. Harry Maguire and Dele Alli scored the goals, as Sweden was denied over and over again by Jordan Pickford in goal, who made three massive saves.

The winning goal from Maguire of Leicester City arrived just on 30 minutes, and it was another textbook set piece for England. Maguire, a defender, skied to a cross and finished with power for the 1-0 lead:

Set pieces, set pieces, set pieces...



Harry Maguire heads home the opening goal of the match to put England up 1-0! pic.twitter.com/uGph264mnY — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 7, 2018

Then, as Sweden looked to get back into the match, the favorites finished them off. Some lovely possession and patience resulted in the ball at Jesse Lingard's feet atop the box. The Manchester United man sent an absolutely brilliant ball to the back post, where Alli ran onto it and headed with ease. Take a look:

Dele Alli gets in on the scoring (and the dancing) 🙌 pic.twitter.com/VR4aMpNjVU — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 7, 2018





The victory sends England into the last four, a place few thought this team would be. But youth, efficiency, and belief have carried this team within one victory of the World Cup final.

Next, the Three Lions will play the winner of Russia and Croatia, who square off later on Saturday.

