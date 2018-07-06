England vs. Sweden live stream info, channel: How to watch World Cup 2018 on TV and online
The Three Lions are a win away from the semis
Another World Cup semifinalist will be decided on Saturday as England takes on Sweden in a match of two teams that most didn't expect to be on the verge of the last four. England enters the game after a thrilling, relieving penalty-kick victory over Colombia in the round of 16, while Sweden got by Switzerland 1-0 in the last round.
It's a match with so much on the line as England hasn't been to the semifinals since 1990. The only other time the Three Lions made it to the semifinals was when the team won it all in 1966. As for Sweden, they've made the semifinals four times already, the last being in 1994. They also made it way back in 1938, 1950 and 1958.
England enters the match healthy but is also getting a player back. Fabian Delph returns after the birth of his child, which saw him miss the match against Colombia. Meanwhile, Sweden is healthy ahead of this one and is expected to be at full strength.
Here's how you can watch the match and more. And be sure to return half an hour before kickoff for our live blog of the game:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
Where: Kazan Arena
TV: FS1 and Telemundo
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
England is on to the semifinals after cracking the Sweden defense and keeping a clean sheet, with Harry Kane scoring again. England 2, Sweden 0.
