England vs. Sweden World Cup live stream info, channel: How to watch Russia 2018 on TV and online

Another World Cup semifinalist will be decided on Saturday as England takes on Sweden in a match of two teams that most didn't expect to be on the verge of the last four. England enters the game after a thrilling, relieving penalty-kick victory over Colombia in the round of 16, while Sweden got by Switzerland 1-0 in the last round.

It's a match with so much on the line as England hasn't been to the semifinals since 1990. The only other time the Three Lions made it to the semifinals was when the team won it all in 1966. As for Sweden, they've made the semifinals four times already, the last being in 1994. They also made it way back in 1938, 1950 and 1958.

England enters the match healthy but is also getting a player back. Fabian Delph returns after the birth of his child, which saw him miss the match against Colombia. Meanwhile, Sweden is healthy ahead of this one and is expected to be at full strength.

Here's how you can watch the match, live updates and more:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Where: Kazan Arena

TV: FS1 and Telemundo

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

England vs. Sweden score, live updates

If the live blog doesn't load properly, click here.

Prediction

England is on to the semifinals after cracking the Sweden defense and keeping a clean sheet, with Harry Kane scoring again. England 2, Sweden 0.

SportsLine odds

Who wins England-Sweden? And where does all the value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the Soccerbot's exclusive recommendation, all from the model that keeps crushing sportsbooks with its international soccer picks and is up a colossal 1,800 percent.