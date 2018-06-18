England vs. Tunisia final score, recap: Harry Kane's brace gives Three Lions their first World Cup opener win since 2006

Don't miss a moment of the World Cup! Visit "My Teams" in your Settings and select your favorite team to set up scores and news alerts.

England avoided an early stumble at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia on Monday, turning what looked appeared to be a draw against Tunisia in Group G into three points. Level 1-1 late, Harry Kane converted on corner kick, heading home from close range in the 91st minute as the Europeans earned a 2-1 victory. For the first time since the 2006 World Cup in Germany, the English national team starts group stage play with three points.

It was a dramatic finish as England pushed during the final half hour to find the winner, and it didn't look like it was coming, until it did. Ruben Loftus-Cheek played a big role that won't be talked about enough. His defensive pressure in the final minutes in the corner gave England the corner that would lead to the victory.

Though the match was close, it didn't look like it would be early on as England got chance after chance. But a lack of quality from Raheem Sterling and Jesse Lingard left the result up in the air, giving Tunisia life.

England's hot start paid off after a few misses though as Kane put the ball away just 11 minutes in for the 1-0 lead. He finished a rebound off a headed attempt from John Stones that appeared to cross the line, and Kane was there to clean up the mess with ease:

What a start for the Three Lions!



Harry Kane taps it home to put England up 1-0 early against Tunisia. pic.twitter.com/vTrhvCGam6 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 18, 2018

But then with 10 minutes to go in the first half, Kyle Walker committed a foul in the box and a penalty kick was awarded, which Ferjani Sassi would make no mistake with, drawing level:

Tunisia equalizes!



Kyle Walker gives away a penalty and Sassi converts to make it 1-1. pic.twitter.com/LKAWUsZEWR — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 18, 2018

Then Kane came to the rescue in stoppage time. Looking for a moment, he sat at the back post, and with his defender behind him, the ball came perfectly in his direction and he did the rest.

Captain Kane comes through for England in stoppage time! pic.twitter.com/g27zfflL6e — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 18, 2018

That's quite the win for England. Though it was a narrow result, the team looked good in the final third when it came to passing and creating chances. This will give Kane even more confidence, but it's tough to swallow for Tunisia, who felt like they had a point in the bag. Next up for Tunisia is Belgium on Saturday, while England takes on Panama on Sunday.

Relive England vs. Tunisia with our match commentary