England vs. Tunisia: World Cup live stream info, TV channel, watch Russia 2018 online, updates
England is looking for three points and momentum in its World Cup opener
England begins its World Cup participation on Monday when it faces Tunisia in Group H in the third match of a jam-packed slate of games. The English team face a winnable match against a Tunisian team that isn't expected to get out of the group, and it's a contest that gives the Three Lions a golden chance at three points to start the competition.
Both teams enter the match healthy and with positive vibes, but can Tunisia spring the surprise and shock the world?
Expect Harry Kane to start up top for England, and he'll likely be joined by Dele Alli and Raheem Sterling, three players who could cause massive problems for the underdogs.
How to watch
When: Monday at 2 p.m. ET
Where: Volgograd Arena
TV: FS1 and Telemundo
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Harry Kane scores twice and England rolls to a big victory in the opener. England 4, Tunisia 0.
