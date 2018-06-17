England vs. Tunisia: World Cup live stream info, TV channel, watch Russia 2018 online, updates

Don't miss a moment of the World Cup! Visit "My Teams" in your Settings and select your favorite team to set up scores and news alerts.

England begins its World Cup participation on Monday when it faces Tunisia in Group H in the third match of a jam-packed slate of games. The English team face a winnable match against a Tunisian team that isn't expected to get out of the group, and it's a contest that gives the Three Lions a golden chance at three points to start the competition.

Both teams enter the match healthy and with positive vibes, but can Tunisia spring the surprise and shock the world?

Expect Harry Kane to start up top for England, and he'll likely be joined by Dele Alli and Raheem Sterling, three players who could cause massive problems for the underdogs.

Here's how you can watch the match and more.

How to watch

When: Monday at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Volgograd Arena

TV: FS1 and Telemundo

Prediction

Harry Kane scores twice and England rolls to a big victory in the opener. England 4, Tunisia 0.

England vs. Tunisia score, live updates