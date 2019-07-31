FIFA Council approves expansion of Women's World Cup to 32 teams
The Women's World Cup is currently a 24-team field
The FIFA Women's World Cup is set to increase its field in the coming years.
In a press statement from the FIFA Council, it was announced that the Women's World Cup will be expanding the number of teams from 24 to 32. The expansion will take place for the next World Cup in 2023.
It's yet to be decided where the 2023 Women's World Cup will take place and at least nine different bidders are expected to throw their hats in the ring by the December deadline.
"The expansion reaches far beyond the eight additional participating teams; it means that, from now on, dozens more member associations will organise their women's football programme knowing they have a realistic chance of qualifying," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said. "The FIFA Women's World Cup is the most powerful trigger for the professionalisation of the women's game, but it comes but once every four years and is only the top of a much greater pyramid.
"In the meantime, we all have a duty to do the groundwork and strengthen women's football development infrastructure across all confederations."
The United States won the most recent Women's World Cup earlier this month with a 2-0 victory against the Netherlands in final. The United States also came away with the 2015 World Cup courtesy of a 5-2 win over Japan.
FIFA will announce the host sites for the 2023 Women's World Cup in May 2020.
