FIFA explains why Women's World Cup final was scheduled on the same day as Gold Cup, Copa America finals
July 7 is an extremely busy day in the soccer world
Sunday, July 7 will be no ordinary day in the world of soccer. It's a massive day for the globe's most popular sport, and that's because the 2019 Women's World Cup final will be played on that day. Oh, and the 2019 Copa America final will also be played on that day.
Not enough? OK, well the 2019 Gold Cup final is also on the same date.
That's right -- three major international finals all fall on the same place on the calendar in what's going to be one of the craziest days in the sport in recent memory. But why in the world are all three of those games on the same day? It's being chalked up to an "error."
With the 2019 Women's World Cup final set long in advance, a lack of oversight and coordination between CONCACAF and FIFA resulted in the Gold Cup final being scheduled for this Sunday. FIFA confirmed the Women's World Cup dates in September 2017, prior to the dates announced by CONMEBOL and CONCACAF, which are responsible for scheduling Copa America and the Gold Cup, respectively.
With women's soccer not having many chances to serve as a showcase on the global scale, there are concerns that the other finals, especially the Gold Cup, taking place on the same day takes some of the spotlight away from the Women's World Cup in France
CONCACAF president Victor Montagliani, who is also a FIFA vice president, admitted to Sports Illustrated the scheduling of the Gold Cup final was a mistake.
"It was simply an error," Montagliani said. "[There] was no intent, obviously. I totally understand why some fans were disappointed. I was a chairman of the Women's World Cup, so I totally understand that. But by the time the error was kind of brought out, it was very difficult for many, many reasons to just even move one day. And we tried.
"Logistically, it was already too big of a mountain to move."
Here's a statement from FIFA about the scheduling from last year:
The Women's World Cup final is at 11 a.m. ET, Copa America is at 3 p.m. ET and the Gold Cup is at 9 p.m. ET. Montagliani said it won't happen again, and while it might be a dream day for some soccer fans, having the Gold Cup final the day before would have been much better for all parties.
You can see all three finals on fuboTV (Try for free).
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Sweden vs. Netherlands odds, WWC picks
The Soccerbot is up 2,000 percent and just locked in picks for Wednesday's Sweden vs. Netherlands...
-
What to know about WWC semifinalists
The field is down to four in France -- what are the strengths and weaknesses of each squad...
-
2019 WWC semifinals: Odds, top picks
The Soccerbot is up 2,000 percent and just locked in picks for both semifinal matchups in the...
-
England upset by USWNT's hotel visit
The semifinal and the final of the 2019 Women's World Cup will be played in the same venue
-
USA vs. England odds, top WWC picks
The Soccerbot is up 2,000 percent and just locked in picks for Tuesday's USA vs. England g...
-
WWC rankings: USA to face No. 2
It's No. 1 vs. No. 2 in the semifinals