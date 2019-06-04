FIFA U-20 World Cup 2019: USA scores two late goals to upset France in the round of 16
The United States advance to the quarterfinals for the third straight time
The United States defeated France 3-2 in the round of 16 in the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland. It will be third consecutive time the U-20 Americans have advanced to the quarterfinals of the World Cup.
Justin Rennicks delivered the game-winning goal in the 83rd minute on a rebound after a costly mistake by French goalkeeper Alban Lafont. Lafont could not hold on to a long shot from the United States' Sergino Dest and Rennicks never gave up on the play and was able to finish the rebound.
The United States were outplayed for most of the game, being outshot 16-7 and only holding possession for 42 percent of the match, but it was able to finish on its chances.
Sebastian Soto, a member of Bundesliga club Hannover 96, scored a brace for the U.S., with the second goal equalizing the match in the 74th minute after a great pass from Tim Weah. It was the second time Soto has scored two goals in a match in this tournament, becoming the first player to achieve that feat.
The United States will play Ecuador in the quarterfinals on June 8 at 11:30 a.m. ET -- stream via fuboTV (Try for free). Ecuador came in third place in Group B, but defeated Uruguay 3-1 in its round of 16 match. The Americans have only won a quarterfinal match once in this tournament, in 1989, when it finished in fourth place.
-
France vs. South Korea odds, picks
The Soccerbot model is up 2,000 percent on its picks and just locked in plays for Friday's...
-
Hamm talks Pugh, new World Cup ad
Hamm and Pugh are inspiring the next generation of female athletes to not give up on their...
-
Women's World Cup complete venue guide
A look at where each of the tournament's 52 games will be played
-
Women's World Cup schedule by date
The FIFA Women's World Cup in France begins on June 7 and ends with the final on July 7
-
Complete Women's World Cup standings
Who will be crowned champions of the universe this summer in France?
-
Women's World Cup opening matches odds
The first game kicks off on June 7 as the hosts France take on South Korea