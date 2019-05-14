FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 stadiums: Complete guide to all nine venues in France

The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup will kick off in France on June 7 and concludes on July 7. There will be 52 matches at nine different stadiums in that span. The semifinals and final will take place at Stade de Lyon, a stadium that cost over €400 million to construct and took over three years to build, before opening in January 2016 in time for Euro 2016. Five of the stadiums have opened their doors in the last 15 years and others have been updated as France has made sure its stadiums are top-notch for this summer's tournament, which you can stream via fuboTV (Try for free).

Consider this a complete guide to every venue for this summer's tournament.

Parc des Princes in Paris

Founded: 1972



1972 Capacity: 47,929



47,929 Surface: Grass



Grass Home club: Paris Saint-Germain



Paris Saint-Germain World Cup games: Seven; five group stage matches, one round of 16, one quarterfinal



PARIS

Nickname: La Ville Lumière (The City of Lights) 💡

Population: 2 206 488 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦

Stadium: Parc des Princes 🏟

Team: PSG ⚽

Seats: 47 929 🙌

Celebrities: Molière🎭, Simone de Beauvoir 🖋, Edith Piaf🎤, N'Golo Kanté⚽

Tickets​ 👉 https://t.co/DKMUtibc0g pic.twitter.com/g5NzXWE0Eq — FIFA Women's World Cup 🇫🇷 (@FIFAWWC) October 22, 2018

Parc des Princes is the fifth-largest stadium in France and is the only stadium that will hold games in the nation's capital. It will host the first game of the tournament when France plays Korea Republic on June 7. It will then host Argentina vs. Japan on June 10, South Africa vs. China PR on June 13, USA vs. Chile on June 16, Scotland vs. Argentina on June 19, a round of 16 match between second place in Group F and second place in Group E on June 24 and a quarterfinal match on June 28.

Roazhon Park in Rennes

Founded: 1912



1912 Capacity: 29,778



29,778 Surface: Grass



Grass Home club: Rennes



Rennes World Cup games: Seven; five group stage matches, one round of 16, one quarterfinal



RENNES

Population: 215 366 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦

Stadium: Roazhon Park 🏟

Team: Stade Rennais ⚽

Seats: 29 778 🙌

Celebrities: Pascal Obispo🎤, Louise Bourgoin🎥, Camille Abily⚽



Population: 215 366 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦

Stadium: Roazhon Park 🏟

Team: Stade Rennais ⚽

Seats: 29 778 🙌

Celebrities: Pascal Obispo🎤, Louise Bourgoin🎥, Camille Abily⚽

Roazhon Park is the westernmost city to host game this World Cup. It will host Germany vs. China PR on June 8, Chile vs. Sweden on June 11, Japan vs. Scotland on June 14, Nigeria vs. France on June 17, Thailand vs. Chile on June 20, a round of 16 game between first place in Group E and second place in Group D on June 25 and a quarterfinal match on June 29.

Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims

Founded: 1935



1935 Capacity: 21,127



21,127 Surface: Grass



Grass Home club: Stade Reims



Stade Reims World Cup games: Six; five group stage matches, one round of 16



REIMS

Nickname: La Cité des Sacres (Coronation City) 👑

Population: 184 076 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦

Stadium: Stade Auguste-Delaune 🏟

Team: Stade de Reims ⚽

Seats: 21 127 🙌

Celebrities: Robert Pirès⚽, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot🚴‍♀️



Buy your packages​ 👉 https://t.co/O90EKI46RN#FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/sI6h9X0i9r — FIFA Women's World Cup 🇫🇷 (@FIFAWWC) October 24, 2018

Stade Auguste-Delaune hosted a match at the 1938 FIFA World Cup. It will host Norway vs. Nigeria on June 8, USA vs. Thailand on June 11, Jamaica vs. Italy on June 14, Korea Republic vs. Norway on June 17, Netherlands vs. Canada on June 20 and a round of 16 match between first place in Group F and second place in Group B on June 24.

Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier

Founded: 1972



1972 Capacity: 32,939



32,939 Surface: Grass



Grass Home club: Montpellier HSC



Montpellier HSC World Cup games: Five; four group stage matches, one round of 16



MONTPELLIER

Nickname: Lo Clapàs ⛏

Population: 277 639 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦

Stadium: Stade de la Mosson 🏟

Teams: Montpellier HSC ⚽

Seats: 32 939 🙌

Celebrities: Didier Aurio🏎l, François Trinh-Duc🏉



MONTPELLIER

Nickname: Lo Clapàs ⛏

Population: 277 639 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦

Stadium: Stade de la Mosson 🏟

Teams: Montpellier HSC ⚽

Seats: 32 939 🙌

Celebrities: Didier Aurio🏎l, François Trinh-Duc🏉

Stade de la Mosson is the southernmost stadium in the tournament. It is also the closest stadium to Spain. It will host Canada vs. Cameroon on June 10, Australia vs. Brazil on June 13, South Africa vs. Germany on June 17, Cameroon vs. New Zealand on June 20 and a round of 16 match between first place in Group C vs. third place in Group A/B/F.

Stade de Lyon in Lyon

Founded: 2016



2016 Capacity: 59,186



59,186 Surface: Grass



Grass Home club: Lyon



Lyon World Cup games: Three; two semifinals, final



LYON

Nickname: La capitale des Gaules 🗡

Population: 573 275 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦

Stadium: Parc OL 🏟

Teams: Olympique Lyonnais ⚽

Seats: 59 186 🙌

LYON

Nickname: La capitale des Gaules 🗡

Population: 573 275 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦

Stadium: Parc OL 🏟

Teams: Olympique Lyonnais ⚽

Seats: 59 186 🙌

Celebrities: Antoine de Saint-Exupéry🖋, Paul Bocuse👨‍🍳, Karim Benzema⚽

Stade de Lyon will be the feature stadium of the tournament, as it will host both semifinals matches and the final. It holds the highest capacity and is the newest stadium among the venues selected. It cost over €400 million to build (nearly $450 million), which is the most expensive stadium in France. It will only host three games in the tournament, but it will be the three biggest games of the tournament; the semifinal matches on July 2 and July 3, and the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup final on July 7.

Stade de Nice in Nice

Founded: 2013



2013 Capacity: 35,100



35,100 Surface: Grass



Grass Home club: OGC Nice



OGC Nice World Cup games: Six; four group stage matches, one round of 16, third place match



The #FIFAWWC inspection tour has moved to @ogcnice's Stade de Nice today. And the 🌞 has got its🎩on. pic.twitter.com/IgxUnepyml — FIFA Women's World Cup 🇫🇷 (@FIFAWWC) September 29, 2017

Stade de Nice is another stadium that recently constructed, opening its doors in 2013. It was the home of four matches during UEFA Euro 2016 and will host six matches in this tournament. It will host England vs. Scotland on June 9, France vs. Norway on June 12, Sweden vs. Thailand on June 16, Japan vs. England on June 19, a round of 16 match between second place in Group A vs second place in Group C on June 22 and the third place match on July 6.

Stade des Alpes in Grenoble

Founded: 2008



2008 Capacity: 20,068



20,068 Surface: Grass



Grass Home club: Grenoble Foot 38



Grenoble Foot 38 World Cup games: Five; four group stage matches, one round of 16



GRENOBLE

Nickname: La capitale des Alpes (Capital of the Alps) 🏔

Population: 160 649 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦

Stadium: Stade des Alpes 🏟

Teams: GF38⚽ / FC Grenoble 🏉

Seats: 20 068 🙌

Celebrities: Stendhal🖋, Cristobal Huet🏒



Buy your packages​ 👉 https://t.co/4uzKXxYKLv#FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/Pfv0MZKnL5 — FIFA Women's World Cup 🇫🇷 (@FIFAWWC) October 27, 2018

Stade des Alpes is on the east side of France nearing the Italian border. It held the 2016 French Women's Cup final. It will host Brazil vs. Jamaica on June 9, Nigeria vs. Korea Republic on June 12, Canada vs. New Zealand on June 15, Jamaica vs. Australia on June 18 and a round of 16 match between first place in Group B vs. third place in Group A/C/D on June 22.

Stade du Hainaut in Valenciennes

Founded: 2011



2011 Capacity: 44,043



44,043 Surface: Grass



Grass Home club: Valenciennes FC



Valenciennes FC World Cup games: Six; four group stage matches, one round of 16, one quarterfinal



VALENCIENNES

Nickname: L'Athènes du Nord (Athens of the North) 🏛

Population: 44 043 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦

Stadium: Stade du Hainaut 🏟

Team: Valenciennes FC ⚽

Seats: 25 172 🙌

Celebrities: Antoine Watteau🎨, Pierre Richard🎥



Buy your packages​ 👉 https://t.co/TiLSYWPpcw#FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/3b0UyfG2iK — FIFA Women's World Cup 🇫🇷 (@FIFAWWC) October 25, 2018

Stade du Hainaut is the northernmost stadium in the tournament. It opened in 2011 and cost €75 million to construct. It will host Australia vs. Italy on June 9, Germany vs. Spain on June 12, Netherlands vs. Cameroon on June 15, Italy vs. Brazil on June 18, a round of 16 match between first place in Group D vs. third place in Group B/E/F on June 23 and a quarterfinal match on June 29.

Stade Océane in Le Havre

Founded: 2012



2012 Capacity: 25,178



25,178 Surface: Grass



Grass Home club: Le Havre AC



Le Havre AC World Cup games: Seven; five group stage matches, one round of 16, one quarterfinal



LE HAVRE

Nickname: La Cité Océane (Ocean City) 🌊

Population: 172 366 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦

Stadium: Stade Océane 🏟

Team: Havre Athletic Club ⚽

Seats: 25 178 🙌

Celebrities: Jean Dubuffet🎨, Jérôme Le Banner🥊, Vikash Dhorasoo⚽



Buy your packages​ 👉 https://t.co/vy3cn7N8hA#FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/8pCjeEEGpE — FIFA Women's World Cup 🇫🇷 (@FIFAWWC) October 26, 2018

Le Havre is not as big as some of the other cities hosting matches, but Stade Océane is a new and beautiful stadium. It will host Spain vs. South Africa on June 8, New Zealand vs. Netherlands on June 11, England vs. Argentina on June 14, China PR vs. Spain on June 17, Sweden vs. USA on June 20, a round of 16 match between first place in Group A vs. third place in Group C/D/E on June 23 and a quarterfinal on June 27.