FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 stadiums: Complete guide to all nine venues in France
A look at where each of the tournament's 52 games will be played
The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup will kick off in France on June 7 and concludes on July 7. There will be 52 matches at nine different stadiums in that span. The semifinals and final will take place at Stade de Lyon, a stadium that cost over €400 million to construct and took over three years to build, before opening in January 2016 in time for Euro 2016. Five of the stadiums have opened their doors in the last 15 years and others have been updated as France has made sure its stadiums are top-notch for this summer's tournament, which you can stream via fuboTV (Try for free).
Consider this a complete guide to every venue for this summer's tournament.
Parc des Princes in Paris
- Founded: 1972
- Capacity: 47,929
- Surface: Grass
- Home club: Paris Saint-Germain
- World Cup games: Seven; five group stage matches, one round of 16, one quarterfinal
Parc des Princes is the fifth-largest stadium in France and is the only stadium that will hold games in the nation's capital. It will host the first game of the tournament when France plays Korea Republic on June 7. It will then host Argentina vs. Japan on June 10, South Africa vs. China PR on June 13, USA vs. Chile on June 16, Scotland vs. Argentina on June 19, a round of 16 match between second place in Group F and second place in Group E on June 24 and a quarterfinal match on June 28.
Roazhon Park in Rennes
- Founded: 1912
- Capacity: 29,778
- Surface: Grass
- Home club: Rennes
- World Cup games: Seven; five group stage matches, one round of 16, one quarterfinal
Roazhon Park is the westernmost city to host game this World Cup. It will host Germany vs. China PR on June 8, Chile vs. Sweden on June 11, Japan vs. Scotland on June 14, Nigeria vs. France on June 17, Thailand vs. Chile on June 20, a round of 16 game between first place in Group E and second place in Group D on June 25 and a quarterfinal match on June 29.
Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims
- Founded: 1935
- Capacity: 21,127
- Surface: Grass
- Home club: Stade Reims
- World Cup games: Six; five group stage matches, one round of 16
Stade Auguste-Delaune hosted a match at the 1938 FIFA World Cup. It will host Norway vs. Nigeria on June 8, USA vs. Thailand on June 11, Jamaica vs. Italy on June 14, Korea Republic vs. Norway on June 17, Netherlands vs. Canada on June 20 and a round of 16 match between first place in Group F and second place in Group B on June 24.
Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier
- Founded: 1972
- Capacity: 32,939
- Surface: Grass
- Home club: Montpellier HSC
- World Cup games: Five; four group stage matches, one round of 16
Stade de la Mosson is the southernmost stadium in the tournament. It is also the closest stadium to Spain. It will host Canada vs. Cameroon on June 10, Australia vs. Brazil on June 13, South Africa vs. Germany on June 17, Cameroon vs. New Zealand on June 20 and a round of 16 match between first place in Group C vs. third place in Group A/B/F.
Stade de Lyon in Lyon
- Founded: 2016
- Capacity: 59,186
- Surface: Grass
- Home club: Lyon
- World Cup games: Three; two semifinals, final
Stade de Lyon will be the feature stadium of the tournament, as it will host both semifinals matches and the final. It holds the highest capacity and is the newest stadium among the venues selected. It cost over €400 million to build (nearly $450 million), which is the most expensive stadium in France. It will only host three games in the tournament, but it will be the three biggest games of the tournament; the semifinal matches on July 2 and July 3, and the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup final on July 7.
Stade de Nice in Nice
- Founded: 2013
- Capacity: 35,100
- Surface: Grass
- Home club: OGC Nice
- World Cup games: Six; four group stage matches, one round of 16, third place match
Stade de Nice is another stadium that recently constructed, opening its doors in 2013. It was the home of four matches during UEFA Euro 2016 and will host six matches in this tournament. It will host England vs. Scotland on June 9, France vs. Norway on June 12, Sweden vs. Thailand on June 16, Japan vs. England on June 19, a round of 16 match between second place in Group A vs second place in Group C on June 22 and the third place match on July 6.
Stade des Alpes in Grenoble
- Founded: 2008
- Capacity: 20,068
- Surface: Grass
- Home club: Grenoble Foot 38
- World Cup games: Five; four group stage matches, one round of 16
Stade des Alpes is on the east side of France nearing the Italian border. It held the 2016 French Women's Cup final. It will host Brazil vs. Jamaica on June 9, Nigeria vs. Korea Republic on June 12, Canada vs. New Zealand on June 15, Jamaica vs. Australia on June 18 and a round of 16 match between first place in Group B vs. third place in Group A/C/D on June 22.
Stade du Hainaut in Valenciennes
- Founded: 2011
- Capacity: 44,043
- Surface: Grass
- Home club: Valenciennes FC
- World Cup games: Six; four group stage matches, one round of 16, one quarterfinal
Stade du Hainaut is the northernmost stadium in the tournament. It opened in 2011 and cost €75 million to construct. It will host Australia vs. Italy on June 9, Germany vs. Spain on June 12, Netherlands vs. Cameroon on June 15, Italy vs. Brazil on June 18, a round of 16 match between first place in Group D vs. third place in Group B/E/F on June 23 and a quarterfinal match on June 29.
Stade Océane in Le Havre
- Founded: 2012
- Capacity: 25,178
- Surface: Grass
- Home club: Le Havre AC
- World Cup games: Seven; five group stage matches, one round of 16, one quarterfinal
Le Havre is not as big as some of the other cities hosting matches, but Stade Océane is a new and beautiful stadium. It will host Spain vs. South Africa on June 8, New Zealand vs. Netherlands on June 11, England vs. Argentina on June 14, China PR vs. Spain on June 17, Sweden vs. USA on June 20, a round of 16 match between first place in Group A vs. third place in Group C/D/E on June 23 and a quarterfinal on June 27.
