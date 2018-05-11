FIFA World Cup 2018: Key dates including when final squads must be picked, when is opening game, the final and more
Here are some key dates to know
The 2018 World Cup kicks off in mid June, and there is so much going on. Teams are looking to decide their provisional rosters, their final rosters and more. Here are important dates to keep in mind just over a month before the cup begins.
When is the kick-off match at the World Cup?
It's June 14th, as host Russia takes on Saudi Arabia.
When are the provisional 30-man squads due?
They are due on Monday, May 14. From there, coaches must select their final 23-man squad.
When are the final 23-man squads due?
On June 4th, 10 days before the opening game, teams must confirm their list of players.
When is the first day of training for the teams in Russia?
May 28th
When is the final?
July 17th
