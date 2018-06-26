World Cup: Schedule, bracket, standings, round of 16 date and start times, TV channel, live stream

Here's how the knockout stage is shaping up

The 2018 World Cup knockout stage is taking shape. Four teams have officially been matched up in the round of 16, and the rest of the matchups will be finalized by Thursday when the group stage ends. Below you will find the current knockout stage bracket, the schedule, TV information, start times and more. If you want to see the live standings, click here.

Bracket

world-cup-bracket-2018.jpg

Knockout stage schedule

Round of 16

All times Eastern

Saturday, June 30
France vs. Argentina, 10 a.m. on Fox
Uruguay vs. Portugal, 2 p.m. on Fox

Sunday, July 1
Spain vs. Russia, 10 a.m. on Fox
Croatia vs. Denmark, 2 p.m. on Fox

Monday, July 2
Group E winner vs. Group F runner-up, 10 a.m. on FS1
Group G winner vs. Group H runner-up, 2 p.m. on Fox

Tuesday, July 3
Group F winner vs. Group E runner-up, 10 a.m. on FS1
Group H winner vs. Group G runner-up, 2 p.m. on Fox

Quarterfinals

Friday, July 6
TBD vs. TBD, 10 a.m. on FS1
TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. on FS1

Saturday, July 7
TBD vs. TBD, 10 a.m. on Fox
TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. on Fox

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 10
TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. on Fox

Wednesday, July 11
TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. on Fox

Third Place

Saturday, July 14
TBD vs. TBD, 10 a.m. on Fox

Final

Sunday, July 15
TBD vs. TBA, 11 a.m. on Fox

