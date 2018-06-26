World Cup: Schedule, bracket, standings, round of 16 date and start times, TV channel, live stream

The 2018 World Cup knockout stage is taking shape. Four teams have officially been matched up in the round of 16, and the rest of the matchups will be finalized by Thursday when the group stage ends. Below you will find the current knockout stage bracket, the schedule, TV information, start times and more. If you want to see the live standings, click here.

Bracket

Knockout stage schedule

Round of 16

You can stream all of these matches on fuboTV (Try for free).

All times Eastern

Saturday, June 30

France vs. Argentina, 10 a.m. on Fox

Uruguay vs. Portugal, 2 p.m. on Fox



Sunday, July 1

Spain vs. Russia, 10 a.m. on Fox

Croatia vs. Denmark, 2 p.m. on Fox



Monday, July 2

Group E winner vs. Group F runner-up, 10 a.m. on FS1

Group G winner vs. Group H runner-up, 2 p.m. on Fox



Tuesday, July 3

Group F winner vs. Group E runner-up, 10 a.m. on FS1

Group H winner vs. Group G runner-up, 2 p.m. on Fox

Quarterfinals

Friday, July 6

TBD vs. TBD, 10 a.m. on FS1

TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. on FS1



Saturday, July 7

TBD vs. TBD, 10 a.m. on Fox

TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. on Fox

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 10

TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. on Fox



Wednesday, July 11

TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. on Fox

Third Place

Saturday, July 14

TBD vs. TBD, 10 a.m. on Fox

Final

Sunday, July 15

TBD vs. TBA, 11 a.m. on Fox