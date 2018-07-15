Fortnite dance meets 2018 World Cup final after France's Antoine Griezmann scores penalty kick goal vs. Croatia
The 27-year-old forward has had a fantastic Cup thus far
Antoine Griezmann has never been known for his grace in victory. That continued at Sunday's World Cup final between France and Croatia. After scoring a goal off of a penalty kick to put France up 2-1 over Croatia, Griezmann celebrated with a dance well-known to gamers around the world.
It was no less rage-inducing at the World Cup.
Yeah, that's Fortnite's "Take the L" dance at the World Cup. What a time to be alive. Griezmann has had a great Cup by any metric. He has four goals, tied with several players for second most in the tournament, and he has been absolutely unflappable from the penalty-kick spot. He's only 27 years old, and he's been a key component on a France team that has had a ton of different quality attackers.
It's hard not to see this and be grumpy. It's one of the few times I've felt grumpy myself at something players do, so Griezmann deserves credit for that. Unsurprisingly, the dance rubbed a lot of people the wrong way.
However, to other people, it's just gamesmanship.
Fortnite is probably the most popular game in the world, so it makes some sense that we'd see it at the World Cup. But it's entirely fair to react negatively to a video game taunt in a World Cup match. It's also fair to respect Griezmann's hustle. He really doesn't seem to care if he's liked, so this is a good way to reinforce that among his fans.
