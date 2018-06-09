France 1-1 USA: Young Americans earn a draw against a World Cup favorite and spoil their sendoff to Russia
It was a solid showing for the U.S., despite not creating much in attack
The United States men's national team went on the road and earned an impressive 1-1 draw against one of the favorites to win the World Cup, finishing level with France in Lyon on Saturday.
The U.S. took the lead through a Julian Green goal in the first half, but a late strike from Kylian Mbappe allowed the hosts to salvage something in their World Cup sendoff, just prior to traveling to Russia.
France defender Djibril Sidibe committed a grave error in the box late in the first half, which saw Green take advantage of and beat Hugo Lloris for the opener:
But Mbappe, 12 minutes from time, got the breakthrough for the hosts after numerous chances just couldn't get by Zack Steffen, who was a star in goal.
He could do little there, but Steffen was impressive all match long, making numerous important saves, including two in the final seconds to secure the draw.
The U.S., fielding a team that is just inexperienced at the senior level of international soccer, has to be happy with this showing and this result. Though friendly results don't tell us much, going to France and not losing, and showing quality defensively while doing so, is something to be excited about.
As for France, good thing they didn't lose, because it would have caused quite the amount of tension and negativity before the tournament. The team looked solid when it came to creating chances, it just couldn't finish. Better to happen here than in Russia.
Relive the match with our live blog below.
