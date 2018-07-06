France at the 2018 World Cup: Schedule, scores, how to watch Kylian Mpabbe, TV and live stream, players to watch

The 2018 World Cup is underway. CBS Sports will have you covered for each game, all the important news and more, as well as profiles of all of the teams.

For the 20th anniversary of its World Cup victory, France is looking to make waves. It guaranteed advancing to the knockout round with a win over a difficult Peru team, then locked up the top seed in the group by virtue of a 0-0 draw with Denmark in their final group stage match.

Now, France is into the semifinals of the tournament for the first time since 2006 after a 2-0 victory over Uruguay in the quarters and a thrilling 4-3 win over Argentina in the round of 16.

Here's what you need to know about France at the World Cup.

Competition history

World Cup appearances: 15

Best finish: Champions (1998)

Last World Cup: Quarterfinals

Matches

Saturday, June 16: France 2, Australia 1

Thursday, June 21: France 1, Peru 0

Tuesday, June 26: France 0, Denmark 0

Saturday, June 30: France 4, Argentina 3 in round of 16

Friday, July 6: France 2, Uruguay 0 in quarterfinals

Tuesday, July 10: France vs. TBD at 2 p.m. ET in semifinals

Roster

France is stacked, with its talented attack leading the way. Getty Images

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur), Steve Mandanda (Marseille), Alphonse Areola (Paris Saint-Germain).

Defenders: Djibril Sidibe (Monaco), Benjamin Pavard (Stuttgart), Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint-Germain), Adil Rami (Marseille), Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City), Lucas Hernandez (Atletico Madrid).

Midfielders: Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich), Blaise Matuidi (Juventus), Ngolo Kante (Chelsea), Steven Nzonzi (Sevilla).

Forwards: Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona), Florian Thauvin (Marseille), Nabil Fekir (Lyon), Thomas Lemar (Monaco).

Best Player

It's a tie between goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and in-form striker Antoine Griezmann. Lloris is one of the world's greatest goalkeepers, while Griezmann has been sensational this season and will be linked to some major clubs in the summer. Having a player like each on opposite ends of the field makes France a top contender.

Player to watch

Kylian Mbappe. The 19-year-old PSG star is so fast, and his ability down the wing works well with mobile forwards like Griezmann, like with Neymar at PSG. He doesn't have a bunch of strength, but he makes up for it with his speed and smarts. He's already arrived on the world stage, but here's a chance to prove he can one day be the world's top player.

Outlook

France has a very workable group and is as strong as any team from top to bottom. But there are some major injury concerns. They lost Laurent Koscielny and could be losing Dimitri Payet. Others will have to step up, but when you can replace them with guys like Raphael Varane and Thomas Lemar, you are in a good spot. It's win or bust for Les Bleus this summer.

