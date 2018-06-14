France at the 2018 World Cup: Schedule, scores, how to watch Paul Pogba, TV and live stream, players to watch
This will be the 15th World Cup appearance for the French national team
The 2018 World Cup kicks off on June 14 as host Russia takes on Saudi Arabia. CBS Sports will have you covered for each game, all the important news and more, as well as profiles of all of the teams.
This summer marks 20 years since France hosted and won the World Cup. Entering Russia 2018, Didier Deschamps' squad has as strong a team as any other country and is one of the favorites to finish the summer as the world's top team.
Competition history
World Cup appearances: 15
Best finish: Champions (1998)
Last World Cup: Quarterfinals
Matches
Saturday, June 16: vs. Australia at 6 a.m. ET, stream on fuboTV (Try for free)
Thursday, June 21: vs. Peru at 8 a.m. ET, stream on fuboTV (Try for free)
Tuesday, June 26: vs. Denmark at 10 a.m. ET, stream on fuboTV (Try for free)
Roster
Provisional squad (will be trimmed to 23 for the World Cup):
Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur), Steve Mandanda (Marseille), Alphonse Areola (Paris Saint-Germain).
Defenders: Djibril Sidibe (Monaco), Benjamin Pavard (Stuttgart), Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint-Germain), Adil Rami (Marseille), Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City), Lucas Hernandez (Atletico Madrid).
Midfielders: Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich), Blaise Matuidi (Juventus), Ngolo Kante (Chelsea), Steven Nzonzi (Sevilla).
Forwards: Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona), Florian Thauvin (Marseille), Nabil Fekir (Lyon), Thomas Lemar (Monaco).
On standby: Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Benoit Costil (Bordeaux), Mathieu Debuchy (Saint-Etienne), Lucas Digne (Barcelona), Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal), Anthony Martial (Manchester United), Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint-Germain), Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace), Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham Hotspur), Kurt Zouma (Chelsea).
Best Player
It's a tie between goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and in-form striker Antoine Griezmann. Lloris is one of the world's greatest goalkeepers, while Griezmann has been sensational this season and will be linked to some major clubs in the summer. Having a player like each on opposite ends of the field makes France a top contender.
Player to watch
Kylian Mbappe. The 19-year-old PSG star is so fast, and his ability down the wing works well with mobile forwards like Griezmann, like with Neymar at PSG. He doesn't have a bunch of strength, but he makes up for it with his speed and smarts. He's already arrived on the world stage, but here's a chance to prove he can one day be the world's top player.
Outlook
France has a very workable group and is as strong as any team from top to bottom. But there are some major injury concerns. They lost Laurent Koscielny and could be losing Dimitri Payet. Others will have to step up, but when you can replace them with guys like Raphael Varane and Thomas Lemar, you are in a good spot. It's win or bust for Les Bleus this summer.
