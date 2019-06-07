France at the Women's World Cup 2019: Schedule, scores, fixtures, full roster, TV and live stream
This is France's fourth appearance at a FIFA Women's World Cup
France began the 2019 World Cup with plenty of expectations, ones that naturally come with being the host. With domestic and European club dominance, a growing talent pool and some of the world's top players, it's win the tournament or bust for Corinne Diacre's team. In Group A, the team got the party started with an emphatic 4-0 win over South Korea. Look for Les Blues to win the group comfortably.
For the tournament's full schedule, standings and more click here.
Here's the roster, the team's history at the World Cup and more.
Roster
Goalkeepers: Sarah Bouhaddi (Olympique Lyonnais), Solène Durand (EA de Guingamp), Pauline Peyraud-Magnin (Arsenal)
Defenders: Julie Debever (EA de Guingamp), Sakina Karchaoui (Montpellier), Amel Majri (Lyon), Griedge Mbock Bathy Nka (Lyon), Ève Périsset (Paris Saint-Germain), Wendie Renard (Lyon), Marion Torrent (Montpellier), Aïssatou Tounkara (Atlético Madrid)
Midfielders: Charlotte Bilbault (Paris FC), Élise Bussaglia (Dijon), Maéva Clémaron (FC Fleury 91), Onema Grace Geyoro (Paris Saint-Germain), Amandine Henry (Lyon), Gaëtane Thiney (Paris FC)
Forwards: Viviane Asseyi (Bordeaux), Delphine Cascarino (Lyon), Kadidiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain), Valérie Gauvin (Montpellier), Emelyne Laurent (EA de Guingamp), Eugénie Le Sommer (Lyon)
Competition history
World Cup appearances: Four
Best finish: Fourth place (2011)
Last World Cup: Quarterfinals, 2015
Matches
Friday, June 7
France 4, South Korea 0
Wednesday, June 12
France vs. Norway, 3 p.m. ET, Fox -- fuboTV (Try for free)
Monday, June 17
Nigeria vs. France, 3 p.m. ET, Fox -- fuboTV (Try for free)
What to know
The hosts are one of the favorites to win the tournament and look to do just what the men's team did last year -- win the World Cup. This country has never won a women's World Cup but boasts a load of talent, including players on Lyon, who just won the Champions League for the fourth straight season. After knocking on the door in the last couple editions, this just may be the year Les Bleues conquer the world.
How to watch
You can watch the entire tournament on fuboTV (Try for free).
