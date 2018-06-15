France vs. Australia live stream info, channel: How to watch World Cup 2018 on TV and online

France, one of the favorites to win the World Cup, begins its journey in Russia on Saturday against upset-minded Australia when they play in Kazan to open up play in Group C.

There's always so much on the line in the opening game, but also for France is much-needed momentum. Didier Deschamps team struggled against what was really a United States U-23 team, drawing 1-1 last week, leaving plenty to be desired and reducing the excitement about this team.

For France, the only injury concern is Olivier Giroud, who picked up a bloody knock on his head against USA, but as Sky Sports reports, he's expected to be able to play in this game.

As for the Aussies, they are healthy and ready to go, with veteran Tim Cahill leading the way up top.

Here's how you can watch the match and more. And be sure to return a half-hour before kickoff for our live blog of the game:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 6 a.m. ET

Where: Kazan Arena

TV: FS1 and Telemundo

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

France gets off to a flying, goal-filled start to take all three points and command of Group C. France 3, Australia 0.

France vs. Australia score, live updates