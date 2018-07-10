France vs. Belgium final score, recap: Umtiti, Mbappe dazzle as Les Bleus march to World Cup final
For the third time in the past six World Cups, France will be in the final after beating Belgium 1-0
A goal scored on a header early in the second half by Samuel Umtiti, combined with a brilliant defensive performance was enough to carry France past Belgium 1-0 in Tuesday's semifinal in Saint Petersburg. With the win, Les Bleus have secured a ticket to the 2018 FIFA World Cup final in Moscow. It's the third time France has reached the final in the last six World Cups.
An unbelievably disciplined defensive showing from the French team left a talented, attacking Belgium team with few options. Two years after losing the Euro 2016 at home, France is now one win away from its second World Cup title as it seeks redemption at the highest of stages.
A Umtiti header found the back of the net on a corner kick 51 minutes in for the match's lone goal, and he and his fellow defenders kept Belgium from threatening much. Roberto Martinez's team was held to just three shots on frame. Belgium had 64 percent possession but struggled with the speed of Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann, while its midfield was outclassed by Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante.
Umtiti's header was the perfect start to the second half for France, sending the blue fans into a frenzy. Here's the winner:
And it was nearly 2-0 moments later when Mbappe almost pulled off one of the best assists in Cup history by setting up Olivier Giroud:
But the lone goal was enough. It was a deserved win by Didier Deschamp's team, which had 19 shots, 10 more than Belgium. Hugo Lloris made some incredible saves, but as did Belgium's Thibaut Courtois, who kept his team in it late.
France now flies into Sunday's final on a hot streak, having defeated Argentina, Uruguay and Belgium in the knockout stage. The team will take the winner of England or Croatia in the final, with those two playing on Wednesday. The loser faces Belgium in Saturday's third-place match.
You can stream every World Cup match on fuboTV (Try for free).
Relive commentary from Tuesday's France vs. Belgium semifinal
If the live blog doesn't load properly, click here.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Every World Cup final winner
From Brazil to Germany, Italy and Argentina, check out every World Cup champion ever
-
France celebrates World Cup appearance
Paris and the rest of France are losing their minds over France advancing to the FIFA World...
-
World Cup: What to know about France
This is the 15th World Cup appearance for the French national team
-
Every goal from Russia in the World Cup
You can't catch every moment of World Cup action, so we're here to bring you the ones you...
-
World Cup: Complete groups, schedule
Follow along with scores, schedule and standings throughout the World Cup knockout stage
-
Russia 2018: World Cup complete schedule
The 21st installment of the FIFA World Cup is being held in Russia from June 14 to July 15