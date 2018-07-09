France vs. Belgium live stream info, channel: How to watch World Cup 2018 on TV and online
It's a titanic World Cup semifinal in Saint Petersburg between two teams hitting their stride
The World Cup semifinals begin on Tuesday with a match loaded with top-tier talent and with the potential for plenty of goals. France, a one-time World Cup champion, and Belgium face off in Saint Petersburg for a spot in the final, where they'll play either Croatia or England on Sunday in Moscow. This contest features French superstars Paul Pogba and Antoine Griezmann going up against Belgian superstars Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne in what's surely to be an intense, back-and-forth battle.
These teams are on a tremendous roll and have knocked off some big opponents along the way. France finished first in Group C and then went on to beat Argentina (4-3) and Uruguay (2-0) to reach the semifinals. Meanwhile, Belgium won Group H, beat Japan (3-2) in the round of 16 and then stunned Brazil (2-1) in the quarterfinals.
Both teams are healthy and aren't facing any major concerns. They're expected to field their strongest teams for this one.
Here's how you can watch the match, plus odds and more. And be sure to return a half an hour before kickoff for our live blog of the game:
How to watch
When: Tuesday, July 10 at 2 p.m. ET
Where: Saint Petersburg Stadium
TV: Fox and Telemundo
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Projected starting lineup
France: Hugo Lloris; Lucas Hernandez, Samuel Umtiti, Raphael Varane, Benjamin Pavard; N'Golo Kante, Paul Pogba; Corentin Tolisso, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe; Olivier Giroud.
Belgium: Thibaut Courtois; Jan Vertonghen, Vincent Kompany, Toby Alderweireld, Thomas Meunier; Nacir Chadli, Axel Witsel, Marouane Fellaini; Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne.
France vs. Belgium prediction
France and Belgium are the two most talented teams left, and they are surely playing well. We'll see at least a couple goals in this one, and maybe more. In the end, both find their scoring touch, but France's defense is a bit better and makes the difference. France 3, Belgium 2 after extra time, as Olivier Giroud gets the winner.
France vs. Belgium score, live updates
If the live blog doesn't load properly, click here.
