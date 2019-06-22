France vs. Brazil: 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The hosts face Marta and company in a tricky round of 16 clash
2019 World Cup host France takes on Brazil on Sunday in one of the more intriguing round of 16 battles. France won Group A with a 3-0-0 record and just one goal conceded, cementing itself as a favorite to win the cup, while Brazil was 2-0-1 and finished in third place in Group C, getting through as the first third-place team with Marta and Cristiane leading the way. France is the favorite, but Brazil has the talent and pedigree to pull off the upset.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
World Cup: France vs. Brazil
- Date: Sunday, June 23
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Stade Oceane
- TV channel: Fox and Telemundo
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: France -1.5 (+115) | Brazil +1.5 (-135) | O/U 2.5
Storylines
France: After blowing out South Korea in the opener, France had to squeak out one-goal wins over Norway and Nigeria. Those close contests should boost them in any tight games moving forward, and they should be confident in pulling them out. They've received just one shot on goal in the last two games and have been dominant in defense with Wendie Renard leading this team. Expect them to play a bit cautious against Brazil because of the threat Marta poses in attack.
Brazil: Hard to believe that if there weren't third-place teams in the next round, Brazil would be home. With three teams finishing with six points in the group, Brazil is the one with some serious momentum after beating group winner Italy in the last game to move on. Consistently quality in attack, the concern is the defense, which at times can be a bit slow to react. They'll have their hands full with France, but they have the players to pull off the upset.
France vs. Brazil prediction
France keeps Brazil out by knocking Marta down time and time again and double-teaming her, and nobody else steps up to fill her shoes as the hosts get a goal in the second half for the narrow win.
Pick: France 1, Brazil 0
