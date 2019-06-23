France vs. Brazil score: Women's World Cup hosts into quarterfinals as Amandine Henry scores extra time winner

France is into the quarterfinals of the 2019 World Cup after the hosts edged Brazil 2-1 in extra time in one of the tightest, most intense games of the tournament. After France had a goal called off due to VAR in the first half, the team got its opener in the second half through Valerie Gauvin. Brazil responded just 11 minutes later, however, Thaisa scored on a low strike. From there, each team had a chance to win it in the final 30 minutes of regular time and even more so in a back-and-forth extra time where a goal felt like it was inevitable.

In the first 15 minutes of extra time, it looked like the South Americans would go ahead. On a lovely through ball Debinha found her way into the box and beat the goalkeeper, but France's Mbock Bathy saved the day with a clearance on the line. Take a look:

MBOCK BATHY SAVES FRANCE! 😱😱



Debinha has the potential game-winner on the breakaway but Mbock slides in and France survive! pic.twitter.com/2o2OwxHJvD — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 23, 2019

That kept France alive, and in the second period of extra time, they got the winner. Amandine Henry found space in the box on a set piece and clinically put the ball away with one touch to the inside of the post. Here's the goal:

AMANDINE HENRY! 2-1 FRANCE! 🇫🇷



Big players come through in big moments, and France's captain just gave the hosts the lead in extra time. #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/EzYzdSnsrO — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 23, 2019

France had 17 shots, Brazil had 14 and twice as many on target (7-3), and it was a game that felt like it could go either way under Henry's moment of magic. That win sends France into the quarterfinals where the team will face the winner of USA and Spain for a spot in the semifinals. You can see USA vs. Spain on Monday on fuboTV (Try for free).