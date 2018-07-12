France vs. Croatia in 4K: How to watch, stream World Cup final in UHD on fuboTV
You can watch the final like never before with a feed fuboTV is offering
The 2018 World Cup final is upon us. Kicking off on Sunday at 11 a.m. ET, favored France takes on huge underdog Croatia in one of the most surprising final matchups we've seen in a long, long time.
And while people all over the world will enjoy the match, many will be viewing the game in high definition. But there's a chance for people in the United States to watch the game in 4K resolution, which is a clearer picture that makes you feel like you are watching the game from the stadium. fuboTV, a live TV streaming service, has a 4K feed of the Fox broadcast available to subscribers. In beta, the 4K feed works with many devices. Here's what to know:
How to watch
When: Sunday at 11 a.m. ET
4K feed: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
What devices will it work on?
- Apple TV 4K
- ChromecastUltra
- Fire TV 4K and Fire TV Cube
- Roku Premier, Premier+ and Ultra
- Select Android mobile phones (complete list here)
What are the requirements to stream?
- You must have a compatible device.
- You must have the latest version of the fuboTV app.
- You must have a display that is compatible with 4K.
- A HDMI2.0/HDCP 2.2 compatible cable is needed.
- The minimum internet speed suggest is 40 MB.
For more information, click here.
