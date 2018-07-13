France vs. Croatia live stream info, channel: How to watch World Cup 2018 final on TV and online
It's the biggest game of the year with a giant against an underdog
After a month of battling, it has arrived. The 2018 World Cup final is set for Sunday at 11 a.m. ET as one of the pre-cup favorites France takes on stunning finalist Croatia for the biggest trophy in the sport. France goes for its second title, while Croatia aims to become just the ninth team ever to win the World Cup.
It is without a doubt the biggest moment in the careers of every single one of these players and a match loaded with talent. Six players in this match made the CBS Sports All-World Cup team, and two of the players will be matched up in the the game's key battle. France central defensive midfielder N'Golo Kante, arguably the best at his position in the world, will be tasked with containing Croatia's midfield engine in superstar Luka Modric.
The teams are healthy but surely a bit tired at this stage, especially Croatia. The team has played three consecutive extra time affairs, meaning they enter the final having essentially played an extra match with the 90 minutes of extra time.
Here's how you can watch the match and more. And be sure to return a half an hour before kickoff for our live blog of the game:
How to watch
When: Sunday at 11 a.m. ET
Where: Luzhniki Stadium
TV: Fox and Telemundo
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
SportsLine odds
Who wins France-Croatia? And where does all the value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the Soccerbot's exclusive recommendation, all from the model that keeps crushing sportsbooks with its international soccer picks and is up a colossal 1,800 percent.
Prediction
France ends Croatia's dream with a thoroughly impressive attacking performance as the country wins its second World Cup title. France 3, Croatia 1.
France vs. Croatia score, live updates
