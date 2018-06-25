France vs. Denmark live stream info, channel: How to watch World Cup 2018 on TV and online

France and Denmark, the top two teams in Group C, face off on Tuesday with the Danes looking to surprise everyone and finish first in the group. France is already through but is playing for seeding, and a loss to Denmark would see Les Bleus fall to second place. A draw would also be enough for Denmark to move on and a Denmark loss would give Australia a lifeline.

Both squads are relatively healthy and looking strong on paper entering the contest, and we'll have to see what type of squad France fields. It could opt for a lighter team but that would risk a second-place finish and potentially a matchup against Croatia in the round of 16.

Here's how you can watch the match and more. And be sure to return a half an hour before kickoff for our live blog of the game:

How to watch France vs. Denmark

When: Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET



Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow



Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow TV: Fox and NBC Universo



fuboTV (Try for free)



CBS Sports App



France vs. Denmark prediction

France gets another win, putting Denmark in jeopardy of missing out on the group stage, depending on what Australia does against Peru.

France vs. Denmark score, live updates

