France vs. Nigeria: 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

France aims to wrap up Group A at the 2019 Women's World Cup on Monday when the hosts take on Nigeria in their third group stage match. With victories over South Korea and Norway, France can make it three wins out of three here in another match in which they are favored. The African side is playing for a spot in the round of 16 and has plenty on the line. Eight teams have booked their tickets to the round of 16, but France can win its group with a victory here, though a draw will be enough as long as Norway doesn't beat South Korea and make up the goal difference.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

World Cup: France vs. Nigeria

Date : Monday, June 17



: Monday, June 17 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Roazhon Park



: Roazhon Park TV channel : Fox and Universo



Streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: France -2.5 (-105) | Nigeria +2.5 (-115) | O/U: 3.5

Storylines

France: Sitting pretty atop the group with six points, a draw will win them the group and put them on track to potentially play the United States in the quarterfinals. This team has been efficient in attack and has only conceded an own goal in the tournament. This is a match where they should also be able to get a comfortable scoreline.

Nigeria: The win over South Korea has given them life, and while they may end up being OK to move on as a third place, it is crucial they don't hurt their goal differential too much. Even losing 2-0 may enough to knock them out. A draw will likely be enough to move on to the round of 16, but that's going to require an all-out defensive performance.

France vs. Nigeria prediction

Eugenie Le Sommer scores and gets an assist as France wraps up Group A.

Pick: France 3, Nigeria 0