France vs. Norway: 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Both teams were victorious in their opener
France and Norway fight for first place in Group A when they meet in the 2019 World Cup on Wednesday. Both teams were winners on the first matchday with dominating scorelines, setting up one of the more interesting battles of the group stage. France defeated South Korea 4-0 on Friday to kick off the tournament before Norway handled Nigeria 3-0 a day later.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
World Cup: France vs. Norway
- Date: Wednesday, June 12
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Allianz Riviera
- TV channel: FOX and Universo
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: N/A
Storylines
France: It's all about the set pieces here, because France was special on them in the opener with two goals. Wendie Renard is a monster in attack and she will be tasked with trying to add another goal to her tally as France does such a good job in the final third of drawing fouls. Against Norway, they'll be the favorite but will be cautious against a team that has confidence.
Norway: All eyes were on this team in the opener with superstar Ada Hegerberg refusing to join the national team for the tournament. Norway looked sharp though in the opener, answering the question if they can create enough in attack without Hegerberg. It's going to be a challenge to get far without her, but here is a chance to prove they are for real. A draw would be a fine result.
France vs. Norway prediction
France is just too powerful, dominates the ball and puts Norway away in the second half.
Pick: France 3, Norway 1
