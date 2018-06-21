France vs. Peru final score, recap: Mbappe makes history with winning goal as Les Bleus advance

Don't miss a moment of the World Cup! Visit "My Teams" in your Settings and select your favorite team to set up scores and news alerts.

France became the third team to clinch a spot in the round of 16 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup after narrowly beating Peru 1-0 on Thursday, eliminating Los Incas in the process. It was another underwhelming performance for France, which was outplayed by the Peruvians for much of the match, but the inability to finish up front doomed Ricardo Gareca's team. As a result, Les Blues join Russia and Uruguay as the only teams to reach the knockout stage of the tournament thus far.

It was a lone goal from Kylian Mbappe that was the difference. The 19-year-old became the youngest French player to score in a World Cup game when he tapped in this Paul Pogba pass into the back of the net in the first half.

Peru was valiant and dominated the second half, but it was denied by Hugo Lloris and the crossbar.

France will either be joined by Denmark or Australia in the next round. And after making its first World Cup appearance in 38 years, the Peruvian squad will head home after the end of the group, coming away empty-handed in the first two matches.

