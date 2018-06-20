France vs. Peru live stream info, channel: How to watch World Cup 2018 on TV and online
Peru is still searching for its first World Cup points while France could punch a ticket to the next round
Don't miss a moment of the World Cup! Visit "My Teams" in your Settings and select your favorite team to set up scores and news alerts.
The 2018 FIFA World Cup continues on Thursday as France looks to punch a ticket to the round of 16 while Peru battles for survival in their second match in Group C play. France notched three points with a hard-fought victory over Australia on Saturday, and Peru has yet to earn a point after a 1-0 defeat to Denmark.
It could be a definitive match if Denmark beats Australia on Thursday. If so, a win by Les Blues will see them through and Peru out.
There are changes expected in both squads for this one, with some changes in the middle likely coming for France as it aims to find some more creativity in the final third. Olivier Giroud could be called upon up top. Meanwhile for Peru, Paolo Guerrero likely starts to give this team a spark from the beginning, as it's now do or die time.
Here's how to watch and more:
How to watch
- When: Thursday at 11 a.m. ET
- Where: Central Stadium in Yekaterinburg
- TV: Fox and Telemundo
- Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
France gets through to the round of 16 while Peru goes home early as the Europeans finally show what they can do when they have creativity in attack after Didier Deschamps changes up the squad. France 3, Peru 0.
France vs. Peru score, live updates
If the live blog doesn't load properly, click here.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia preview
It's the second game for both, as Uruguay goes for six points from six
-
Portugal vs. Morocco updates
Both teams are looking for their first win of the cup
-
Argentina vs. Croatia preview
Pressure is on the South Americans, who are expected to see major lineup changes after a draw...
-
Ronaldo gets another goal vs. Morocco
Ronaldo is having an outstanding Cup thus far, and he's showing no sign of slowing down
-
World Cup: Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay picks
European soccer expert picks Wednesday's 2018 World Cup game
-
Denmark vs. Australia preview
Denmark is looking to secure a spot into the next round while the Aussies are search for precious...