France vs. Peru live stream info, channel: How to watch World Cup 2018 on TV and online

The 2018 FIFA World Cup continues on Thursday as France looks to punch a ticket to the round of 16 while Peru battles for survival in their second match in Group C play. France notched three points with a hard-fought victory over Australia on Saturday, and Peru has yet to earn a point after a 1-0 defeat to Denmark.

It could be a definitive match if Denmark beats Australia on Thursday. If so, a win by Les Blues will see them through and Peru out.

There are changes expected in both squads for this one, with some changes in the middle likely coming for France as it aims to find some more creativity in the final third. Olivier Giroud could be called upon up top. Meanwhile for Peru, Paolo Guerrero likely starts to give this team a spark from the beginning, as it's now do or die time.

Here's how to watch and more:

How to watch

When: Thursday at 11 a.m. ET



Thursday at 11 a.m. ET Where: Central Stadium in Yekaterinburg



Central Stadium in Yekaterinburg TV: Fox and Telemundo



Fox and Telemundo Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)



fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App



Prediction

France gets through to the round of 16 while Peru goes home early as the Europeans finally show what they can do when they have creativity in attack after Didier Deschamps changes up the squad. France 3, Peru 0.

France vs. Peru score, live updates

