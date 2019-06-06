France vs. South Korea: FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 prediction, pick, odds, TV channel, live stream, watch online

France and South Korea face off in the 2019 Women's World Cup opener on Friday as the month-long competition gets underway. Hosted by France, the team is one of the contenders to win the crown and looks to get off on the right foot with the pressure to deliver firmly on their backs. Both teams are in Group A and are joined by Norway and Nigeria, who play on Saturday in their opener. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Women's World Cup: France vs. South Korea

Date : Friday, June 7



: Friday, June 7 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Parc des Princes in Paris



: Parc des Princes in Paris TV channel : FS1 and Telemundo



: FS1 and Telemundo Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: France -2.5 (+115) | South Korea +2.5 (-135) | O/U: 3

Storylines

France: France has never won the World Cup but hopes to replicate what the men's team did 21 years ago, winning their first when they hosted the tournament. A strong domestic league has provided top competition for many of these players, and seven of the players play for Champions League winner Lyon. Eugenie Le Sommer is a star in attack. In 249 games for Lyoin, she has 223 goals.

South Korea: This is South Korea's third World Cup, having gotten out of the group stage in 2015. It's always tricky playing the hosts, and South Korea will certainly focus on playing more defensive to try and squeak out a draw. The important thing will be to not go down early and try to weather the storm. A point would feel like a win.

Prediction

France gets two goals from Le Sommer and take this one easily.

Pick: France 3, South Korea 0