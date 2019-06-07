France vs. South Korea score: 2019 Women's World Cup hosts kick off tournament with a bang

As expected, the opening match of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France produced little drama. The tournament hosts pounded South Korea 4-0 on Friday in Paris, outshooting their opponent 21-4. France had eight shots on goal while South Korea had zero, giving France three points in Group A.

It was all France all night long, evident by its 13 corners, 66 percent possession and 17 more shots. Eugenie Le Sommer opened the scoring but Wendie Renard then took over, heading home on two first-half corner kicks before Amandine Henry put it away with a lovely strike 85 minutes in. Here are the goals:

⚽ France's Eugenie Le Sommer, '9 -- The French star goalscorer produces a fine finish inside the box:

THERE IT IS!



The stars get it done for France as Eugenie Le Sommer scores the first goal of the #FIFAWWC on the assist from Amandine Henry. 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/UYKy7fgp7Z — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 7, 2019

⚽ France's Wendie Renard, 35' -- The defender scores her first header goal on a brilliant cross:

RENARD MAKES IT TWO!



The tallest player at the #FIFAWWC rises above everyone to double the lead for France. 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/NyG5GIpVlh — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 7, 2019

⚽ France's Wendie Renard, 45+2' -- The tallest player in the tournament does it again with another header:

WENDIE RENARD AGAIN!!



France continue to hurt South Korea in the air as the hosts take a 3-0 lead just before halftime. #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/dXmpN43AM5 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 7, 2019

⚽ France's Amandine Henry, 85'-- The midfielder caps off a 4-0 win with a curling golazo to the far post:

WHAT A STRIKE BY AMANDINE HENRY 😳🚀 pic.twitter.com/FwXfNZWYJ6 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 7, 2019

It was a walk in the Parc de Princes for France, which never seemed at even the slightest risk of giving up the result at any point in the match. South Korea couldn't handle the defensive pressure and failed to string together passes into space, being no threat in the final third. France, meanwhile, gets the points and the momentum to start the competition at home.

