France vs. South Korea score: 2019 Women's World Cup hosts kick off tournament with a bang
The tournament hosts got the party started in a big way in Paris against South Korea, cruising to a 4-0 win
As expected, the opening match of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France produced little drama. The tournament hosts pounded South Korea 4-0 on Friday in Paris, outshooting their opponent 21-4. France had eight shots on goal while South Korea had zero, giving France three points in Group A.
It was all France all night long, evident by its 13 corners, 66 percent possession and 17 more shots. Eugenie Le Sommer opened the scoring but Wendie Renard then took over, heading home on two first-half corner kicks before Amandine Henry put it away with a lovely strike 85 minutes in. Here are the goals:
⚽ France's Eugenie Le Sommer, '9 -- The French star goalscorer produces a fine finish inside the box:
⚽ France's Wendie Renard, 35' -- The defender scores her first header goal on a brilliant cross:
⚽ France's Wendie Renard, 45+2' -- The tallest player in the tournament does it again with another header:
⚽ France's Amandine Henry, 85'-- The midfielder caps off a 4-0 win with a curling golazo to the far post:
You can <em>stream every game in crystal clear 4K</em> as we build up to the July 7 final in Lyon, France via fuboTV (Try for free). We also have you covered with a look at the <em>full schedule</em> and <em>standings</em>.
It was a walk in the Parc de Princes for France, which never seemed at even the slightest risk of giving up the result at any point in the match. South Korea couldn't handle the defensive pressure and failed to string together passes into space, being no threat in the final third. France, meanwhile, gets the points and the momentum to start the competition at home.
Group A action continues on Saturday as Norway takes on Nigeria at 3 p.m. ET. Spain and South Africa also play (12 p.m. ET), and the day starts with Germany vs. China (9 a.m. ET). You can watch each of the matches on fuboTV (Try for free).
Who wins every Women's World Cup match? Visit SportsLine now to see picks from European expert David Sumpter, the math professor whose model is up 2,000 percent on international soccer.
Relive match commentary: CBS Sports was with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
2019 World Cup schedule: China
China is making its seventh appearance at a Women's World Cup
-
Complete Women's World Cup standings
Who will be crowned champions of the universe this summer in France?
-
Women's World Cup schedule by date
The FIFA Women's World Cup in France began on Friday, June 7 in Paris
-
2019 World Cup preview: South Africa
This is the country's first appearance at a World Cup
-
2019 World Cup preview: Norway
This is the country's eighth appearance at a World Cup
-
2019 World Cup: Nigeria preview
This is the country's eighth appearance at a World Cup